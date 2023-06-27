Morning Report: Get to Know the New Faces on the 49ers Coaching Staff

Nick Bosa Named a Top 10 'Franchise Building Block' by NFL.com

Each offseason, all 32 clubs set out to do the same thing - add, subtract, draft and develop players to put together a championship-caliber team. The San Francisco 49ers have been meticulously fine-tuning their roster over the past several seasons and have seen the payoff of their efforts, reaching a Super Bowl and three NFC Championship Games over the last four seasons.