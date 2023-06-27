Morning Report: Get to Know the New Faces on the 49ers Coaching Staff

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 27th.
New and Notable
49ers Linebackers Headline PFF Rankings for a Second-Straight Year
The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 campaign boasting the league's No. 1 overall defense, and within that defensive unit, the team also owns the top-ranked linebacker corps in the NFL for a second-straight year, per Pro Football Focus.
The 49ers linebackers are No. 1 in coverage with an 88.5 mark from the PFF experts and are second-overall against the run, finishing with a 90.7 grade for the year.
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Coaches
Each week leading up to the start of training camp, 49ers.com will assess roster groupings as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will take a look at the coaching staff including the new faces arriving in 2023 and how they'll impact the team.
Nick Bosa Named a Top 10 'Franchise Building Block' by NFL.com
Each offseason, all 32 clubs set out to do the same thing - add, subtract, draft and develop players to put together a championship-caliber team. The San Francisco 49ers have been meticulously fine-tuning their roster over the past several seasons and have seen the payoff of their efforts, reaching a Super Bowl and three NFC Championship Games over the last four seasons.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason taught football fundamentals to athletes with Down syndrome to make the game fun and accessible to all.
View images of Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off For Kids Gala, where sponsors, attendees and the Sacramento community raised over $250,000 for education equity.
Players from around the league descended upon Nashville, Tennessee for Tight End University (TEU), orchestrated by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.