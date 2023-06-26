Nick Bosa Named a Top 10 'Franchise Building Block' by NFL.com

"He's a fantastic football player," 49ers general manager John Lynch said at the close of the 2022 season. "He's a game changer of a football player."

It should come as no surprise the fifth-year pro has been tabbed a non-quarterback "franchise building block" of the 49ers by NFL analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah. The duo took into account two factors, age and position, when highlighting playmakers that their respective organizations should continue to build their rosters around over the next five years. All the athletes identified are under the age of 26 and fall under the umbrella of "PPUs (pass rushers, playmakers and unicorns)" meant to support the efforts of a franchise quarterback.

Bosa landed at No. 2 on NFL Network's list behind Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Here's what Brooks had to say about Bosa: