Getting to Know Steve Wilks and Evaluating Free Agent Additions | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:40 - Learning more about defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
- 3:34 - Highlights from the latest episode of 49ers “You’ve Got Mail” featuring offensive linemen Spencer Burford and Jason Poe
- 5:18 - Where the 49ers landed in post-minicamp NFL power rankings
- 7:16 - Evaluating the 49ers free agent additions ahead of training camp
After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers news.