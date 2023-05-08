Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Tight End Cameron Latu

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Cameron Latu
With San Francisco's third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Cameron Latu from Alabama 101st overall.
Latu grew up in Chisholm, Minnesota where his primary sport was rugby.
When he moved to Utah in 2013, Latu went on to play for his high school's club rugby team the next year with his twin brother, Nathan.
49ers Players Put in Work During Offseason Program, Latest Update on Purdy | 1st & 10
Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires, and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players, and front-office staff
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Check out the top images from workouts as the 49ers began Phase 2 of the offseason program.