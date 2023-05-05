49ers Players Put in Work During Offseason Program, Latest Update on Purdy | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:00 - Lindsey shares her experience at the 49ers Foundation's Golden Getaway fundraising event
- 2:45 - Sharing the San Francisco 49ers announcement of agreeing to terms with undrafted rookie free agent WR Isaiah Winstead
- 4:28 - The next key dates in the 49ers 2023 NFL offseason calendar
- 5:35 - General manager John Lynch provides an update quarterback Brock Purdy's progression from rehab on KNBR's Murph & Mac Show
- 7:37 - Lynch shares the story on how he made it to a Golden State Warriors game with head coach Kyle Shanahan after the 2023 NFL Draft
