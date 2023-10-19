Morning Report: George Kittle's Mindset to Always Influence the Game

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 19th.
New and Notable
George Kittle: Changing the Narrative of the Tight End Position
"I just have the mindset that I'm going to love this and I'm going to be better than anyone else at it. Now, if I'm not getting the ball, I'm going to influence the game in the run game and I'm going to make the guy across from me, his life a living hell... You need me to pass-pro a guy who gets paid $100 million on third down? Bring it. I cannot wait. I can't wait for you to be on my highlight reel where I block you and lock you down because 'no tight end should block a defensive end' is what everybody always says. I take that personally because I can block anybody. Nick Bosa is really difficult to block, but thankfully he's on my team"
Power Rankings: 49ers Remain Among NFL's Top Five Teams
The San Francisco 49ers perfect record is no more, but it appears Week 6 turned out to be the great equalizer in the NFL with both previously unbeaten teams suffering their first loss of the year on Sunday. The 49ers are still at the top of the NFC West and share a 5-1 record with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Off the Field: Joe Staley Visits 49ers First-Ever London Watch Party 🇬🇧
In Week 6, the San Francisco 49ers hosted their first-ever official London watch party to cheer on the team against the Cleveland Browns. 49ers legend Joe Staley visited the Broadleaf Pub & Restaurant located in the heart of London to meet the UK Faithful and root for San Francisco from across the pond.
