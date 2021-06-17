Morning Report: George Kittle Reviews Trey Lance's OTAs Performance

Kittle Says Trey Lance is 'In the Right Spot' with Shanahan and 49ers

"I think Trey has all the attributes to be a very good, very special quarterback," Kittle said. "He's a freak athlete. I think really one of my favorite things about him right now just as a rookie, is that he takes risks. Like, he doesn't complete all the passes that he throws, but he's trying to fit into those small windows. And he's just trying to throw it as hard as he can to get it to that wide receiver going through maybe the second window. And I think that's really fun to see a guy take risks."