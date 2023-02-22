Morning Report: Garoppolo, Jennings and Other Offensive Players Set to Become Free Agents

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, February 22nd.
New and Notable
49ers Offensive Players Set to Become Free Agents
Roster turnover year-to-year is expected in the NFL, and similarly to the end of last season, the San Francisco 49ers have a sizable group from the 2022 roster set to hit the open market. A total of 27 players with expiring contracts will officially enter free agency at the start of the new NFL league year on March 15. The open negotiating period for unrestricted free agents begins on March 13.
Off the Field: Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw Sit Courtside at Stanford Game 🏀
While the San Francisco 49ers are off until offseason team activities in April, a couple of teammates are enjoying their break with some college basketball.
49ers quarterback Trey Lance and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw were spotted sitting on the sideline of Monday night's UCLA Bruins versus Stanford Cardinals women's basketball game at the Maples Pavilion in Stanford, CA.
Complete List of 49ers Players Set to Become Free Agents
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Take a look back at some of the best moments with a few of the team's famous fans like Dr Disrespect, Matthew Lewis, Saweetie, E-40 and Luis Fonsi at 49ers games this season, presented by Levi's®.