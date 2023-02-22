Powered By

Morning Report: Garoppolo, Jennings and Other Offensive Players Set to Become Free Agents

Feb 22, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, February 22nd.

49ers Offensive Players Set to Become Free Agents

Roster turnover year-to-year is expected in the NFL, and similarly to the end of last season, the San Francisco 49ers have a sizable group from the 2022 roster set to hit the open market. A total of 27 players with expiring contracts will officially enter free agency at the start of the new NFL league year on March 15. The open negotiating period for unrestricted free agents begins on March 13.

Off the Field: Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw Sit Courtside at Stanford Game 🏀

While the San Francisco 49ers are off until offseason team activities in April, a couple of teammates are enjoying their break with some college basketball.

49ers quarterback Trey Lance and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw were spotted sitting on the sideline of Monday night's UCLA Bruins versus Stanford Cardinals women's basketball game at the Maples Pavilion in Stanford, CA.

2022 in Review: Best of Verified Faithful

Take a look back at some of the best moments with a few of the team's famous fans like Dr Disrespect, Matthew Lewis, Saweetie, E-40 and Luis Fonsi at 49ers games this season, presented by Levi's®.

E-40
1 / 51

E-40

Hayley Hom/49ers
Baby Bash, Luis Fonsi and Frankie J
2 / 51

Baby Bash, Luis Fonsi and Frankie J

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Joc Pederson, Gabe Kapler
3 / 51

Joc Pederson, Gabe Kapler

Panayiota Good/49ers
Matthew Lewis
4 / 51

Matthew Lewis

Austin Ginn/49ers
Dr Disrespect
5 / 51

Dr Disrespect

Austin Ginn/49ers
Bayley
6 / 51

Bayley

Panayiota Good/49ers
P-Lo
7 / 51

P-Lo

Panayiota Good/49ers
The Aguilars
8 / 51

The Aguilars

Austin Ginn/49ers
Blake Anderson
9 / 51

Blake Anderson

Panayiota Good/49ers
Chase Bergey and Deanna Giulietti
10 / 51

Chase Bergey and Deanna Giulietti

Panayiota Good/49ers
Saweetie
11 / 51

Saweetie

Kym Fortino/49ers
Joc Pederson
12 / 51

Joc Pederson

Austin Ginn/49ers
Qias Omar
13 / 51

Qias Omar

Austin Ginn/49ers
Jeff Hamilton
14 / 51

Jeff Hamilton

Kym Fortino/49ers
Hunter Pence
15 / 51

Hunter Pence

Austin Ginn/49ers
E-40
16 / 51

E-40

Hayley Hom/49ers
CiscoKid
17 / 51

CiscoKid

Austin Ginn/49ers
Saweetie
18 / 51

Saweetie

Panayiota Good/49ers
CiscoKid
19 / 51

CiscoKid

Austin Ginn/49ers
Chuck's Flavor Train
20 / 51

Chuck's Flavor Train

Austin Ginn/49ers
P-Lo
21 / 51

P-Lo

Austin Ginn/49ers
Jeff Hamilton
22 / 51

Jeff Hamilton

Austin Ginn/49ers
Ronnie 2K
23 / 51

Ronnie 2K

Austin Ginn/49ers
Gabe Kapler
24 / 51

Gabe Kapler

Austin Ginn/49ers
Harry Shum Jr
25 / 51

Harry Shum Jr

Austin Ginn/49ers
The Salguero Family
26 / 51

The Salguero Family

Austin Ginn/49ers
Blxst
27 / 51

Blxst

Victor Aquino/49ers
Timo Meier and Matt Nieto
28 / 51

Timo Meier and Matt Nieto

Austin Ginn/49ers
Ronnie 2K
29 / 51

Ronnie 2K

Austin Ginn/49ers
Harry Shum Jr
30 / 51

Harry Shum Jr

Austin Ginn/49ers
Gabe Kapler
31 / 51

Gabe Kapler

Austin Ginn/49ers
Matthew Lewis
32 / 51

Matthew Lewis

Austin Ginn/49ers
Bankrol Hayden
33 / 51

Bankrol Hayden

Austin Ginn/49ers
Dr Disrespect
34 / 51

Dr Disrespect

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Scarlett & Tiania
35 / 51

Scarlett & Tiania

Panayiota Good/49ers
CiscoKid
36 / 51

CiscoKid

Panayiota Good/49ers
The Aguilars
37 / 51

The Aguilars

Panayiota Good/49ers
Matthew Lewis
38 / 51

Matthew Lewis

Panayiota Good/49ers
Keith Powers
39 / 51

Keith Powers

Austin Ginn/49ers
E-40
40 / 51

E-40

Hayley Hom/49ers
The Salguero Family
41 / 51

The Salguero Family

Austin Ginn/49ers
E-40
42 / 51

E-40

Hayley Hom/49ers
Travis King and Bankrol Hayden
43 / 51

Travis King and Bankrol Hayden

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Chuck's Flavor Train
44 / 51

Chuck's Flavor Train

Austin Ginn/49ers
Blake Anderson
45 / 51

Blake Anderson

Austin Ginn/49ers
Scarlett & Tiania
46 / 51

Scarlett & Tiania

Panayiota Good/49ers
E-40
47 / 51

E-40

Austin Ginn/49ers
Chuck's Flavor Train
48 / 51

Chuck's Flavor Train

Austin Ginn/49ers
Girl and Boy with No Job
49 / 51

Girl and Boy with No Job

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
The Aguilars
50 / 51

The Aguilars

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Zach Piona
51 / 51

Zach Piona

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
