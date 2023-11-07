Morning Report: Five Players Back in Action After the Bye 🗞️

New and Notable

49ers Back From the Bye and DL Chase Young Practice Debut

The San Francisco 49ers are back in The Bay following their Week 9 Bye. While the red and gold enjoyed a much needed few days off, the rest of the NFC West dropped their games on Sunday, pushing San Francisco back to the top of the division standings. At the end of the week, the 49ers will travel cross country for a matchup with the leaders of the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2).