Morning Report: Find Out Who the 49ers are Playing in 2024 🗞️

49ers Sign DL Earnest Brown IV and DL Raymond Johnson III

Brown IV (6-5, 270) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round (174th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Following his release from the Rams on August 31, 2021, he signed with the team's practice squad the following day. Over Brown's three-year career with the Rams (2021-23), he has appeared in 12 games (three starts) and registered 14 tackles. In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games and registered five tackles.