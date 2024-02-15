49ers Sign DL Earnest Brown IV and DL Raymond Johnson III

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed the following two free agents to one-year deals:

DL Earnest Brown IV

DL Raymond Johnson III

Brown IV (6-5, 270) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round (174th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Following his release from the Rams on August 31, 2021, he signed with the team's practice squad the following day. Over Brown's three-year career with the Rams (2021-23), he has appeared in 12 games (three starts) and registered 14 tackles. In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games and registered five tackles.

A 25-year-old native of Aubrey, TX, Brown attended Northwestern University (2017-20), where he appeared in 39 games and tallied 66 tackles, 7.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Johnson III (6-3, 264) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2021. He was released by the Giants on May 18, 2022, and signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on August 31, 2022. He was later released by the Bengals on August 29, 2023, and signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad on August 31, 2023, before being released on January 23, 2024. Throughout his three-year career with the Giants (2021-22), Bengals (2022-23) and Lions (2023-24), Johnson has appeared in 15 games and registered four tackles and 1.0 sack.