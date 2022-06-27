Morning Report: Evaluating the Tight Ends on the 49ers Roster

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, June 27.
New and Notable
2022 Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends
Pro Football Focus recently named their top 101 players of 2021, with tight end George Kittle landing at No. 16 for his elite receiving skills combined with his talents at blocking. This offseason, San Francisco looked to add support to the tight end position with pickups of veterans Troy Fumagalli and Tyler Kroft.
Last year, the 49ers saw the maturation of Charlie Woerner in Year 2 and Ross Dwelley in Year 4, who looks to maintain his TE2 role. With the goal to take some of the pressure off of Kittle, will someone step up to unseat Dwelley or Woerner as the 49ers primary backup? In an offense that deploys multiple tight-end sets, could a different TE see more time on the field this season?
Read More >>>
Previa del Campamento de Entrenamiento 2022: Running Backs y Fullbacks
Falta casi un mes para el inicio del Training Camp 2022 de los San Francisco 49ers y queremos aprovechar el tiempo revisando las diferentes posiciones del equipo. En el primer artículo de esta serie con miras al campamento de entrenamiento de San Francisco, dimos un vistazo a los quarterbacks. Ahora toca el turno de los corredores. Los 49ers tienen un grupo muy sólido de running backs y fullbacks. Esas son excelentes noticias para un equipo que le encanta ser balanceado a la ofensiva y muy físico con el juego terrestre.
Lee Mas >>>
49ers Mourn Passing of Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny
Former San Francisco 49ers halfback Hugh McElhenny passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the age of 93. A Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (1970) and Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame inductee (2009).
"The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the NFL's all-time greats, Hugh McElhenny," said 49ers Co-Chair Dr. John York. "Growing up, my favorite team was the 49ers. I remember so many great players from the late 50s and 60s. When I started to invite an alum to every game, my goal was to meet the "Million Dollar Backfield". Hugh was the last of the four to join us and we remained friends long thereafter. Hugh is a great part of 49ers history."
Read More >>>
In the Community
For the team's annual Community Day, Azeez Al-Shaair joined 49ers staff to help restore the Santa Clara County watershed along the Guadalupe River with South Bay Clean Creeks Coalition.