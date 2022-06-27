Morning Report: Evaluating the Tight Ends on the 49ers Roster

49ers Mourn Passing of Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny

"The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the NFL's all-time greats, Hugh McElhenny," said 49ers Co-Chair Dr. John York. "Growing up, my favorite team was the 49ers. I remember so many great players from the late 50s and 60s. When I started to invite an alum to every game, my goal was to meet the "Million Dollar Backfield". Hugh was the last of the four to join us and we remained friends long thereafter. Hugh is a great part of 49ers history."