Morning Report: Big Win for the Niners vs. the Buccaneers

Dec 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 12th.

New and Notable

What the 49ers and Buccaneers Had to Say Following #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Week 14 matchup at Levi's® Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest

Purdy Makes History in First-Career NFL Start; 7 Takeaways from #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of six-straight games and improve to 9-4 on the year with their 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy penned his name to the history books on Sunday afternoon, becoming the first quarterback to secure a win against Brady in his first-career start. The defense also came up with an NFL first; they're the first unit to be No. 1 in total and scoring defense and defeat Brady past the Week 5 mark.

*Stats and Facts from the First Half of #TBvsSF *

The San Francisco 49ers are up 28-0 in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With quarterback Brock Purdy leading the 49ers offense, he became the first 49ers player with over two touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown in a first half since 2008, when quarterback Shaun Hill was under center against the St. Louis Rams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 14)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium.

Pregame Snaps: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 14) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium.

49ers Players Arrive to Levi's® Stadium for Week 14 vs. Buccaneers

View photos as the team arrives to Levi's® Stadium for their Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presented by Levi's®.

