Morning Report: Big Win for the Niners vs. the Buccaneers

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of six-straight games and improve to 9-4 on the year with their 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy penned his name to the history books on Sunday afternoon, becoming the first quarterback to secure a win against Brady in his first-career start. The defense also came up with an NFL first; they're the first unit to be No. 1 in total and scoring defense and defeat Brady past the Week 5 mark.