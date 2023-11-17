Morning Report: A Deep Dive Into the Buccaneers Defense🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 17th.
New and Notable
McKivitz Makes Strides; Shanahan Goes In-Depth on Buccaneers Defense
The San Francisco 49ers offensive line may have avoided the worst with right tackle Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee), who was added to the team's injury list on Monday. The fourth-year pro was on hand for Wednesday's practice and participated in a limited capacity. He was injured in San Francisco's Week 10 matchup after getting his ankle rolled up on. While the team has contingency plans in place for the position, having McKivitz at practice in any capacity is a positive sign for his Week 11 availability.
Ways to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 11)
Watch the Game on TV: FOX
- Broadcasters: Joe Davis (Play-by-Play), Daryl Johnston (Color Analyst) and Pam Oliver (Sideline Reporter)
NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.
Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa is your NFC Defensive Player of the Week after lighting up the stat sheet in Week 10. The reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year had 1.5 sacks, a batted pass, forced fumble, fumble recovery and three total tackles in the 49ers 34-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
From Childhood Dreams to NFL Reality: Brock Purdy's Journey Unveiled
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy knew who he was from a very early age.
He grew up surrounded by sports with his father's background as a professional baseball player. Shawn, Purdy's father, was first drafted in the minor leagues in 1987 by the Pittsburgh Pirates. As a young athlete, Purdy had the option to follow in his father's footsteps.
