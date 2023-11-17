Powered By

Morning Report: A Deep Dive Into the Buccaneers Defense🗞️

Nov 17, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 17th.

New and Notable

McKivitz Makes Strides; Shanahan Goes In-Depth on Buccaneers Defense

The San Francisco 49ers offensive line may have avoided the worst with right tackle Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee), who was added to the team's injury list on Monday. The fourth-year pro was on hand for Wednesday's practice and participated in a limited capacity. He was injured in San Francisco's Week 10 matchup after getting his ankle rolled up on. While the team has contingency plans in place for the position, having McKivitz at practice in any capacity is a positive sign for his Week 11 availability.

Learn More >>>

Ways to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 11)

Watch the Game on TV: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Joe Davis (Play-by-Play), Daryl Johnston (Color Analyst) and Pam Oliver (Sideline Reporter)

NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.

Learn More >>>

Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa is your NFC Defensive Player of the Week after lighting up the stat sheet in Week 10. The reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year had 1.5 sacks, a batted pass, forced fumble, fumble recovery and three total tackles in the 49ers 34-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Learn More >>>

From Childhood Dreams to NFL Reality: Brock Purdy's Journey Unveiled

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy knew who he was from a very early age.

He grew up surrounded by sports with his father's background as a professional baseball player. Shawn, Purdy's father, was first drafted in the minor leagues in 1987 by the Pittsburgh Pirates. As a young athlete, Purdy had the option to follow in his father's footsteps.

Learn More >>>

🏈 Injury Report

Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 11

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Prepare for Week 11 Matchup Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

DL Javon Hargrave
1 / 23

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
4 / 23

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers
5 / 23

2023 San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
6 / 23

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 23

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell. RB Jeremy McNichols
9 / 23

RB Elijah Mitchell. RB Jeremy McNichols

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
10 / 23

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
11 / 23

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
14 / 23

WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
15 / 23

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 23

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 23

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeremy McNichols
18 / 23

RB Jeremy McNichols

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Christian McCaffrey
19 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
20 / 23

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
21 / 23

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
22 / 23

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
23 / 23

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Learn More About Brock Purdy's Journey to the NFL🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Move Up NFL Power Rankings Following #SFvsJAX 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: PFF's Top Performers Following #SFvsJAX 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing the Matchup Against the Jacksonville Jaguars 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Latest Updates Following Week 9 Bye 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where do the 49ers Stand in the NFL Power Rankings? 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Five Players Back in Action After the Bye 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Midseason Check In  🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Trade for Defensive Lineman Chase Young 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings Headed Into the Bye Week 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising