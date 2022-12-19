Morning Report: 49ers Win the NFC West

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West

"A big win tonight, to be able to clinch the division," head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the Week 15 victory. "But this isn't our final goal by any means. I'm very proud of our team and what we've accomplished throughout the year to get to this. Our goal is to get in the tournament and we accomplished that today. Now it's all about trying to set that up to be in the best situation we can."