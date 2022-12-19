Morning Report: 49ers Win the NFC West

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Purdy, Ward and More from #SFvsSEA
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on "Thursday Night Football" to clinch the NFC West and sweep the series with their division rivals for the first time since 2011. The team powered through a short week to win their seventh-straight game and will now enjoy a nine-day stretch before welcoming in the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.
49ers Sweep the Seahawks; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA
The 49ers won the NFC West for the first time since 2019. They accomplished the feat in the shortest amount of time since 2011.
- San Francisco has swept the season series against Seattle for the first time since 2011.
- The 49ers have won seven-consecutive games for the first time since 2019.
- The 49ers are 5-0 against NFC West teams for the first time since 2002.
- San Francisco improved to 4-1 in primetime games in 2022, the team's best mark in primetime since 2019 (5-1).
Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West
The San Francisco 49ers lit social media on fire after their dominant 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the division.
"A big win tonight, to be able to clinch the division," head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the Week 15 victory. "But this isn't our final goal by any means. I'm very proud of our team and what we've accomplished throughout the year to get to this. Our goal is to get in the tournament and we accomplished that today. Now it's all about trying to set that up to be in the best situation we can."
