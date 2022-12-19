Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Win the NFC West

Dec 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 19th.

New and Notable

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Purdy, Ward and More from #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on "Thursday Night Football" to clinch the NFC West and sweep the series with their division rivals for the first time since 2011. The team powered through a short week to win their seventh-straight game and will now enjoy a nine-day stretch before welcoming in the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.

Read More >>>

49ers Sweep the Seahawks; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

The 49ers won the NFC West for the first time since 2019. They accomplished the feat in the shortest amount of time since 2011.

  • San Francisco has swept the season series against Seattle for the first time since 2011.
  • The 49ers have won seven-consecutive games for the first time since 2019.
  • The 49ers are 5-0 against NFC West teams for the first time since 2002.
  • San Francisco improved to 4-1 in primetime games in 2022, the team's best mark in primetime since 2019 (5-1).

Read More >>>

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West

The San Francisco 49ers lit social media on fire after their dominant 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the division.

"A big win tonight, to be able to clinch the division," head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the Week 15 victory. "But this isn't our final goal by any means. I'm very proud of our team and what we've accomplished throughout the year to get to this. Our goal is to get in the tournament and we accomplished that today. Now it's all about trying to set that up to be in the best situation we can."

Read More >>>

Press Pass

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Celebrate in the Locker Room After Clinching the NFC West

Go inside the 49ers locker room following the team's Week 15 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

2022 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 15

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe, T Trent Williams
2 / 15

OL Jason Poe, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy
3 / 15

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
4 / 15

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
5 / 15

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Linebackers, Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland
6 / 15

49ers Linebackers, Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
7 / 15

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Backs
8 / 15

49ers Defensive Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy
9 / 15

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 15

DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy
11 / 15

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
12 / 15

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
13 / 15

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 15

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy
15 / 15

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Faithful Cheer on the 49ers as they Clinch the Division in Primetime

View photos of 49ers fans during the Week 15 primetime matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, presented by Intel.

49ers Faithful
1 / 17

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 17

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 17

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 17

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 17

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 17

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 17

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 17

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 17

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 17

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 17

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 17

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 17

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 17

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 17

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 17

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 17

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Begin Preparations for #SFvsSEA

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Purdy, Samuel and More

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Big Win for the Niners vs. the Buccaneers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: New Power Ranking for the 49ers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers of Week 13

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the Win Against the Miami Dolphins

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Cornerback Charvarius Ward

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Vote Now for Your Favorite 49ers to Go the Pro Bowl Games

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

Advertising