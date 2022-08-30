Morning Report: 49ers Welcome Familiar Faces Back to Practice

Sam Womack III, Jordan Mason Appear in PFF Preseason Teams of the Week

In the lead up to the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings, winning two out of their three exhibition games. However, the wins and losses of the preseason aren't counted and the 49ers defined preseason wins outside of the box score.

"A win, for me, in preseason games is to see young guys when the lights come on, go out and perform," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "Just to see our guys compete at a high level, play great technique and make plays. That would be a win for me."