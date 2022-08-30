Morning Report: 49ers Welcome Familiar Faces Back to Practice

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 30.
New and Notable
49ers Welcome Ward, Mitchell and McGlinchey Back to Practice
With less than two weeks to go before the season opener versus the Chicago Bears, the 49ers are trending in the right direction health-wise. The team welcomed back three expected starters to padded practice over the last couple days.
Charvarius Ward AKA Mooney Ward and Elijah Mitchell returned to practice on Sunday after sitting out of team activities for the last three weeks. The cornerback suffered a groin injury days before San Francisco's preseason opener versus the Green Bay Packers.
"I feel great. I'm ready to go," Ward said. "Conditioning, cardio, my technique and ball skills — I've been working on everything to try and get better."
Read More >>>
49ers Release Cornerback; Waive Offensive Lineman
The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster move:
The following player has been released:
- CB Ken Crawley
The following player has been waived:
- OL Dohnovan West
Sam Womack III, Jordan Mason Appear in PFF Preseason Teams of the Week
In the lead up to the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings, winning two out of their three exhibition games. However, the wins and losses of the preseason aren't counted and the 49ers defined preseason wins outside of the box score.
"A win, for me, in preseason games is to see young guys when the lights come on, go out and perform," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "Just to see our guys compete at a high level, play great technique and make plays. That would be a win for me."
Alongside defeating the Packers and Vikings, the 49ers also won from Ryans' perspective as young players made appearances on the Pro Football Focus teams of the week in preseason Weeks 1 and 2.
Read More >>>
