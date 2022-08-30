Sam Womack III, Jordan Mason Appear in PFF Preseason Teams of the Week

In the lead up to the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings, winning two out of their three exhibition games. However, the wins and losses of the preseason aren't counted and the 49ers defined preseason wins outside of the box score.
"A win, for me, in preseason games is to see young guys when the lights come on, go out and perform," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "Just to see our guys compete at a high level, play great technique and make plays. That would be a win for me."
Alongside defeating the Packers and Vikings, the 49ers also won from Ryans' perspective as young players made appearances on the Pro Football Focus teams of the week in preseason Weeks 1 and 2.
Rookie cornerback Samuel Womack III earned a spot on PFF’s preseason Week 1 team leading all players on San Francisco's defense with a PFF grade of 92.6.
The sixth-round draft pick came up with two of the team's three interceptions from the game. His first takeaway was an impressive strip of receiver Romeo Doubs on the sideline. In the second, Womack III picked off Jordan Love on a pass intended for Amari Rodgers and returned it for 50 yards.
"Both of them," Womack III said when asked which interception was his favorite. "Our defensive coaches preach fighting for the ball, fighting until the end and fighting until the ref makes a call. I just fought for the ball."
In Week 2 of the preseason, undrafted free agent running back Jordan Mason was featured in the PFF team of the week.
The rookie earned the highest PFF grade of the game (91.5), leading the 49ers with 57 rushing yards on nine carries – an average of 6.3 yards per carry.
"The 49ers just fit my running style," Mason said. "I'm honored and blessed just to know that I'm in the one percent."