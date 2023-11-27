Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Unbox 2023 'My Cause My Cleats'  🗞️

Nov 27, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 27th.

New and Notable

49ers Defense Delivers Six-Sack Outing; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

  • San Francisco improved to 3-2-1 all-time when playing on Thanksgiving Day.
  • The 49ers have won each of the previous three regular season matchups against the Seattle Seahawks, including winning consecutive road games against the Seahawks for the first time in franchise history.
  • San Francisco has won 10-consecutive regular season games against NFC West opponents, which ties the Seattle Seahawks for the most consecutive division wins by an NFC West team since 2002.

Learn More >>>

49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13.

In Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, players have the opportunity represent their chosen organizations through personally designed cleats that raise awareness for causes that are important to them.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know About the 49ers 2023 Holiday Sports Auction

The 49ers Foundation and KNBR proudly present the seventh annual Holiday Sports Auction presented by PepsiCo. The event promises Faithful philanthropists an opportunity to make a lasting impact and celebrate the team. This year's auction opens at 8am PT on Tuesday, November 28 and closes on Wednesday, November 29 at 7pm PT.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Reveal 2023 'My Cause My Cleats'

See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Prostate Cancer Foundation
1 / 39

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Prostate Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel SPAAT
2 / 39

WR Deebo Samuel
SPAAT

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle Operation Freedom Paws
3 / 39

TE George Kittle
Operation Freedom Paws

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy Child Advocates of Silicon Valley
4 / 39

QB Brock Purdy
Child Advocates of Silicon Valley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga Hawai'i Community Foundation - Mauii Strong Fund
5 / 39

S Talanoa Hufanga
Hawai'i Community Foundation - Mauii Strong Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk Boys & Girls Club of America
6 / 39

WR Brandon Aiyuk
Boys & Girls Club of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk National Breast Cancer Foundation
7 / 39

FB Kyle Juszczyk
National Breast Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch John Lynch Foundation/Gary Sinise Foundation
8 / 39

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
John Lynch Foundation/Gary Sinise Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead Armstead Academic Project
9 / 39

DL Arik Armstead
Armstead Academic Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw Bill Wilson Center
10 / 39

LB Dre Greenlaw
Bill Wilson Center

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings 49ers PREP
11 / 39

WR Jauan Jennings
49ers PREP

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody TUFF
12 / 39

K Jake Moody
TUFF

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III YMCA Bayview Hunters Point
13 / 39

CB Samuel Womack III
YMCA Bayview Hunters Point

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner COPD Foundation
14 / 39

LB Fred Warner
COPD Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
15 / 39

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland
Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir RYSE
16 / 39

DB Deommodore Lenoir
RYSE

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
17 / 39

T Trent Williams
Sarcoma Foundation of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel Living for Zachary
18 / 39

OL Jake Brendel
Living for Zachary

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward Football Camp for the Stars
19 / 39

CB Charvarius Ward
Football Camp for the Stars

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford Mercy Housing
20 / 39

OL Spencer Burford
Mercy Housing

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell Dreams Come True of Louisiana
21 / 39

RB Elijah Mitchell
Dreams Come True of Louisiana

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation
22 / 39

DL T.Y. McGill
T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Assistant Miguel Reveles Ronald McDonald House
23 / 39

Offensive Assistant Miguel Reveles
Ronald McDonald House

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum American Liver Foundation
24 / 39

S George Odum
American Liver Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson 95 Problems Foundation
25 / 39

DL Drake Jackson
95 Problems Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz CWA Veteran Hunt Program
26 / 39

OL Colton McKivitz
CWA Veteran Hunt Program

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw CityTeam
27 / 39

DT Javon Kinlaw
CityTeam

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore 49ers EDU
28 / 39

OL Jaylon Moore
49ers EDU

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz Gift of Life
29 / 39

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz
Gift of Life

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley Autism Tree
30 / 39

TE Ross Dwelley
Autism Tree

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies
31 / 39

OL Jon Feliciano
Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies

Kym Fortino/49ers
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn Humane Society Silicon Valley
32 / 39

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn

Humane Society Silicon Valley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Randy Gregory HEADstrong Foundation
33 / 39

DL Randy Gregory
HEADstrong Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks South County Football Alumni Association
34 / 39

LB Oren Burks
South County Football Alumni Association

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price The Michael J. Fox Foundation
35 / 39

RB Tyrion Davis-Price
The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold NEGU
36 / 39

QB Sam Darnold
NEGU

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner Hope 139
37 / 39

TE Charlie Woerner
Hope 139

Kym Fortino/49ers
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp Tapp Family Fund
38 / 39

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp
Tapp Family Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
39 / 39

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 12)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, DL Clelin Ferrell
1 / 59

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Clelin Ferrell
2 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
3 / 59

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
10 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel
12 / 59

TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 59

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
15 / 59

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
17 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
18 / 59

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 59

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
21 / 59

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
23 / 59

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
24 / 59

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
25 / 59

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
26 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
30 / 59

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
31 / 59

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
32 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
33 / 59

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
34 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
35 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
36 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
38 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
39 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
40 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
41 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
42 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
43 / 59

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
44 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
45 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
46 / 59

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
47 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
48 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
49 / 59

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
50 / 59

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
51 / 59

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
52 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
53 / 59

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Arik Armstead
54 / 59

LB Fred Warner, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
55 / 59

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
56 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
57 / 59

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, DT Javon Kinlaw
58 / 59

DL Clelin Ferrell, DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
59 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

CB Charvarius Ward, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle
1 / 18

CB Charvarius Ward, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones, DL Nick Bosa
2 / 18

Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
3 / 18

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
4 / 18

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks
5 / 18

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith, QB Brock Purdy
6 / 18

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Seattle Seahawks LB Devin Bush, K Jake Moody, Seattle Seahawks C Olu Oluwatimi, WR Ronnie Bell, CB Ambry Thomas
7 / 18

Seattle Seahawks LB Devin Bush, K Jake Moody, Seattle Seahawks C Olu Oluwatimi, WR Ronnie Bell, CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks DL Dre'Mont Jones, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
8 / 18

Seattle Seahawks DL Dre'Mont Jones, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
9 / 18

CB Charvarius Ward, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, Seattle Seahawks LS Chris Stoll
10 / 18

S Ji'Ayir Brown, Seattle Seahawks LS Chris Stoll

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks SS Jamal Adams, CB Charvarius Ward
11 / 18

Seattle Seahawks SS Jamal Adams, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
12 / 18

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love, OL Aaron Banks
13 / 18

Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love, OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
14 / 18

CB Charvarius Ward, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
16 / 18

RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
17 / 18

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks
18 / 18

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
