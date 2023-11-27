Morning Report: 49ers Unbox 2023 'My Cause My Cleats'  🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 27th.
New and Notable
49ers Defense Delivers Six-Sack Outing; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA
- San Francisco improved to 3-2-1 all-time when playing on Thanksgiving Day.
- The 49ers have won each of the previous three regular season matchups against the Seattle Seahawks, including winning consecutive road games against the Seahawks for the first time in franchise history.
- San Francisco has won 10-consecutive regular season games against NFC West opponents, which ties the Seattle Seahawks for the most consecutive division wins by an NFC West team since 2002.
49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟
The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13.
In Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, players have the opportunity represent their chosen organizations through personally designed cleats that raise awareness for causes that are important to them.
5 Things to Know About the 49ers 2023 Holiday Sports Auction
The 49ers Foundation and KNBR proudly present the seventh annual Holiday Sports Auction presented by PepsiCo. The event promises Faithful philanthropists an opportunity to make a lasting impact and celebrate the team. This year's auction opens at 8am PT on Tuesday, November 28 and closes on Wednesday, November 29 at 7pm PT.
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.