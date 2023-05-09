Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Three Players to One-Year Deals

May 09, 2023 at 08:00 AM

49ers Sign Quarterback, Defensive Lineman and Tight End to One-Year Deals

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Brandon Allen, DL Marlon Davidson and TE Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals.

Allen (6-2, 209) was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Jaguars (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017-18), Denver Broncos (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020-2022), he has appeared in 15 games (nine starts) and completed 149 of 263 passing attempts (56.7%) for 1,611 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2022 with the Bengals, Allen appeared in one game and completed three passing attempts for 22 yards.

5 Things to Know: Darrell Luter Jr.

With San Francisco's fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Darrell Luter Jr. from South Alabama 155th overall.

Luter Jr.'s college football career began at Pearl River Community College in his home state of Mississippi.

Preview Rookie Minicamp and 49ers Schedule Release | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Say Cheese

49ers Players Continue to Grind During Phase 2 of the Offseason Program

Check out the top images from workouts as the 49ers began Phase 2 of the offseason program.

Advertising