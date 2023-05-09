Morning Report: 49ers Sign Three Players to One-Year Deals

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 9th.
New and Notable
49ers Sign Quarterback, Defensive Lineman and Tight End to One-Year Deals
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Brandon Allen, DL Marlon Davidson and TE Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals.
Allen (6-2, 209) was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Jaguars (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017-18), Denver Broncos (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020-2022), he has appeared in 15 games (nine starts) and completed 149 of 263 passing attempts (56.7%) for 1,611 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2022 with the Bengals, Allen appeared in one game and completed three passing attempts for 22 yards.
5 Things to Know: Darrell Luter Jr.
With San Francisco's fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Darrell Luter Jr. from South Alabama 155th overall.
Luter Jr.'s college football career began at Pearl River Community College in his home state of Mississippi.
Preview Rookie Minicamp and 49ers Schedule Release | 1st & 10
