Morning Report: 49ers Sign Three Players to One-Year Deals

49ers Sign Quarterback, Defensive Lineman and Tight End to One-Year Deals

Allen (6-2, 209) was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Jaguars (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017-18), Denver Broncos (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020-2022), he has appeared in 15 games (nine starts) and completed 149 of 263 passing attempts (56.7%) for 1,611 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2022 with the Bengals, Allen appeared in one game and completed three passing attempts for 22 yards.