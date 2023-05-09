A majority of Luter Jr.'s experience comes from playing outside coverage in the defensive backfield, but the cornerback shared he's ready for any and everything when he enters the 49ers facilties. If there's one word to describe Luter Jr.'s style of play, it's "physical."

"Honestly, I'm very versatile," Luter Jr. said. "I play both nickel and outside corner, so, I mean, I can play both. Of course, I have had the majority of my career being outside, but I've also been reintroduced a couple of times back at nickel since high school, so I can play both positions. It doesn't matter which one, as long as I'm able to help out the team in any way.