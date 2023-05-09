With San Francisco's fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Darrell Luter Jr. from South Alabama 155th overall.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest cornerback.
Luter Jr.'s college football career began at Pearl River Community College in his home state of Mississippi.
As a freshman, the cornerback recorded eight tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions. A season later, Luter Jr. recorded 19 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception. He made a name for himself as a three-star 247Sports.com junior-college recruit who was rated by the organization among the top 40 cornerbacks in the nation.
"Luter never took anything for granted. Nothing was handed to him," Pearl River defensive backs coach Ta'Ron Sims said. "We were one of two offers that he had when he came to Pearl River. He came and worked his tail off. He was humble, hardworking and hungry. He was everything that you wanted in a young man."
At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Luter Jr. ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, along with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described Luter Jr. as a "long-limbed press-cover cornerback with the ball skills and physicality to challenge receivers outside the numbers."
The cornerback has extra motivation coming into the NFL this offseason, as his daughter was born just ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Luter Jr. prides himself in being a girl-dad.
"Man, it's unexplainable," Luter Jr. said. "Since the day I knew I was projected to get drafted, to the day I got married, to the day I got a kid, everything's just been building on top of each other. It continues to motivate me. It adds onto the stuff I was already motivated from in the past, so it just keeps building up. It's very unexplainable."
A majority of Luter Jr.'s experience comes from playing outside coverage in the defensive backfield, but the cornerback shared he's ready for any and everything when he enters the 49ers facilties. If there's one word to describe Luter Jr.'s style of play, it's "physical."
"Honestly, I'm very versatile," Luter Jr. said. "I play both nickel and outside corner, so, I mean, I can play both. Of course, I have had the majority of my career being outside, but I've also been reintroduced a couple of times back at nickel since high school, so I can play both positions. It doesn't matter which one, as long as I'm able to help out the team in any way.
"Being close up, press man, it allows me to put my hands on early. It allows me to be able to rough those receivers up and get them into their routes sooner than they will want to. And that's something that I've done since I was little. I've been doing that coverage, basically press man, my whole football career."
According to the cornerback's player biography from South Alabama, Luter Jr. enjoys playing video games in his spare time and would like to run his own business in the future.
Here's a list of some of Luter Jr.'s favorite things:
