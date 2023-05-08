Presented by

49ers Sign Quarterback, Defensive Lineman and Tight End to One-Year Deals

May 08, 2023 at 10:30 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Brandon Allen, DL Marlon Davidson and TE Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals.

Allen (6-2, 209) was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Jaguars (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017-18), Denver Broncos (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020-2022), he has appeared in 15 games (nine starts) and completed 149 of 263 passing attempts (56.7%) for 1,611 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2022 with the Bengals, Allen appeared in one game and completed three passing attempts for 22 yards.

A 30-year-old native of Fayetteville, AR, Allen attended the University of Arkansas where he appeared in 42 games (38 starts) and completed 583 of 1,016 passing attempts (57.4%) for 7,463 yards and 64 touchdowns in addition to 135 carries for 133 yards and four touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career with the second-most completetions (583) and the third-most passing yards (7,463) by a Razorback.

Davidson (6-3, 303) was originally drafted in the second round (47th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

During his three years in Atlanta (2020-22), Davidson appeared in 19 games (one start) and registered 29 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, one fumble recovery and 1.0 sack.

A 24-year old native of Greenville, AL, Davidson attended Auburn University (2016-19) where he appeared in 51 games and tallied 175 tackles, 17.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Fumagalli (6-6, 248) was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Broncos (2018-20), New England Patriots (2021) and 49ers (2022), he has appeared in 19 games (five starts) and registered 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Fumagalli first signed with the 49ers on May 17, 2022 before being waived on August 30, 2022. He then signed to the team's practice squad on September 7, 2022 and was later released on November 7, 2022.

A 28-year-old native of Aurora, IL, Fumagalli attended the University of Wisconsin where he appeared in 52 games (32 starts) and registered 135 receptions for 1,627 yards and seven touchdowns.

Related Content

news

49ers Agree to Terms with WR Isaiah Winstead

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver Isaiah Winstead.

news

49ers Agree To Terms With 11 Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookie free agents.

news

49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the following coaching hire and title changes.

news

49ers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV

The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign Wide Receiver to One-Year Contract; Announce Two Other Roster Moves

The 49ers have signed WR Chris Conley to a one-year deal, re-signed DL Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year deal and WR Jauan Jennings has signed his one-year contract tender.

news

49ers Sign OL Matt Pryor to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed offensive lineman Matt Pryor to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign DL Austin Bryant to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed defensive lineman Austin Bryant to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign OL Jon Feliciano to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed offensive lineman Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign TE Ross Dwelley; Sign S Myles Hartsfield

The 49ers have re-signed tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal and signed safety Myles Hartsfield to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign Defensive Lineman T.Y. McGill

The 49ers have re-signed defensive lineman T.Y. McGill to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign CB Isaiah Oliver to a Two-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed CB Isaiah Oliver to a two-year deal.

Advertising