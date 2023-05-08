49ers Sign Quarterback, Defensive Lineman and Tight End to One-Year Deals

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Brandon Allen, DL Marlon Davidson and TE Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals.

Allen (6-2, 209) was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Jaguars (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017-18), Denver Broncos (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020-2022), he has appeared in 15 games (nine starts) and completed 149 of 263 passing attempts (56.7%) for 1,611 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2022 with the Bengals, Allen appeared in one game and completed three passing attempts for 22 yards.

A 30-year-old native of Fayetteville, AR, Allen attended the University of Arkansas where he appeared in 42 games (38 starts) and completed 583 of 1,016 passing attempts (57.4%) for 7,463 yards and 64 touchdowns in addition to 135 carries for 133 yards and four touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career with the second-most completetions (583) and the third-most passing yards (7,463) by a Razorback.

Davidson (6-3, 303) was originally drafted in the second round (47th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

During his three years in Atlanta (2020-22), Davidson appeared in 19 games (one start) and registered 29 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, one fumble recovery and 1.0 sack.

A 24-year old native of Greenville, AL, Davidson attended Auburn University (2016-19) where he appeared in 51 games and tallied 175 tackles, 17.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Fumagalli (6-6, 248) was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Broncos (2018-20), New England Patriots (2021) and 49ers (2022), he has appeared in 19 games (five starts) and registered 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Fumagalli first signed with the 49ers on May 17, 2022 before being waived on August 30, 2022. He then signed to the team's practice squad on September 7, 2022 and was later released on November 7, 2022.