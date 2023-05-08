Preview Rookie Minicamp and 49ers Schedule Release | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:00 - Lindsey shares her experience at the 49ers Foundation's Golden Getaway fundraising event
- 4:00 - What to expect from this year's 49ers rookie minicamp
- 5:25 - Previewing the 2023 NFL schedule release
- 5:45 - Opponents the 49ers are set to face at home
- 6:15 - Opponents the 49ers are set to face on the road
- 7:25 - How are opponents assigned ahead of each season?
