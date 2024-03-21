 Skip to main content
Morning Report: 49ers Sign Linebacker to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

Mar 21, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 21st.

New and Notable

49ers Sign LB Ezekiel Turner to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced the team has signed LB Ezekiel Turner to a one-year deal.

Turner (6-2, 214) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018. Throughout his six-year career with the Cardinals (2018-23) he has appeared in 80 games (three starts) and registered 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 29 tackles on special teams. He also appeared in one postseason contest with Arizona. In 2023, Turner appeared in 16 games (one start) for the Cardinals and registered 10 tackles and four tackles on special teams.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Ji'Ayir Brown Receives Key to His Hometown 🔑

San Francisco 49ers first-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown received a prestigious honor following an impressive rookie season in the NFL.

A proud native of Trenton, New Jersey, Brown was given the key to his hometown on the steps of Trenton's city hall by Mayor Reed Gusciora. Brown was celebrated in the state's capital with golden balloons shaped in his jersey No. 27 and a banner that read "Congratulations Ji'Ayir Brown on dreams fulfilled... We are proud of you!"

Learn More >>>

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Cornerback Isaac Yiadom 

The San Francisco 49ers secondary welcomed its newest member on Monday, bringing in veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom on a one-year deal. Yiadom comes to The Bay after spending the last season and a half with the New Orleans Saints. While initially serving as a backup in the Saints secondary, Yiadom had his role expand beginning in Week 11 following an injury to Marshon Lattimore. He enters this new contract with the 49ers coming off his best statistical year in the NFL and will join a cornerback room headed up by Second-Team All-Pro Charvarius Ward.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

Welcome to The Bay: 49ers Sign 2024 Free Agents

Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.

DL Leonard Floyd
1 / 20

DL Leonard Floyd

Matt Durisko/AP
DL Leonard Floyd
2 / 20
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
DL Earnest Brown IV
3 / 20

DL Earnest Brown IV

Ric Tapia/AP Images
DL Earnest Brown IV
4 / 20

DL Earnest Brown IV

Abbie Parr/AP
DL Raymond Johnson III
5 / 20

DL Raymond Johnson III

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP
DL Raymond Johnson III
6 / 20

DL Raymond Johnson III

Julio Cortez/AP
DL Jordan Elliott
7 / 20

DL Jordan Elliott

Kirk Irwin/AP
DL Jordan Elliott
8 / 20

DL Jordan Elliott

Emilee Chinn/AP
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
9 / 20
Gary McCullough/AP
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
10 / 20

DL Yetur Gross-Matos

Brian Westerholt/AP
LB De'Vondre Campbell
11 / 20

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Matt Patterson/AP
LB De'Vondre Campbell
12 / 20

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Stacy Bengs/AP
CB Chase Lucas
13 / 20

CB Chase Lucas

Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP
CB Chase Lucas
14 / 20

CB Chase Lucas

Rick Osentoski/AP
OL Brandon Parker
15 / 20

OL Brandon Parker

Kirk Irwin/AP
OL Brandon Parker
16 / 20

OL Brandon Parker

Joe Robbins/AP
CB Isaac Yiadom
17 / 20

CB Isaac Yiadom

Peter Joneleit/AP
CB Isaac Yiadom
18 / 20

CB Isaac Yiadom

Tyler Kaufman/AP
LB Ezekiel Turner
19 / 20

LB Ezekiel Turner

Abbie Parr/AP
LB Ezekiel Turner
20 / 20

LB Ezekiel Turner

Logan Bowles/AP
2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Community Relations

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers Community Relations events throughout the 2023 season.

TE George Kittle
1 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 35

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
6 / 35

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Curtis Robinson, OL Nick Zakelj
7 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Curtis Robinson, OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
10 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
11 / 35

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
12 / 35

QB Brock Purdy, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Vic Aquino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa
13 / 35

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
14 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
16 / 35

RB Jordan Mason

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
17 / 35

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson, LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 35

LB Curtis Robinson, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 35

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
21 / 35

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Alumni Ronnie Heard, Curtis Taylor, C.J. Spillman, Reggie Smith, Anthony Dixon
22 / 35

49ers Alumni Ronnie Heard, Curtis Taylor, C.J. Spillman, Reggie Smith, Anthony Dixon

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
23 / 35

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
24 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
25 / 35

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
26 / 35

DL Javon Hargrave

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
27 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters, LB Jalen Graham
29 / 35

LB Dee Winters, LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
30 / 35

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
31 / 35

LB Curtis Robinson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
32 / 35

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Pastor Earl Smith
33 / 35

Pastor Earl Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
34 / 35

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
35 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
