Morning Report: 49ers Sign Linebacker to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Cornerback Isaac Yiadom

The San Francisco 49ers secondary welcomed its newest member on Monday, bringing in veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom on a one-year deal. Yiadom comes to The Bay after spending the last season and a half with the New Orleans Saints. While initially serving as a backup in the Saints secondary, Yiadom had his role expand beginning in Week 11 following an injury to Marshon Lattimore. He enters this new contract with the 49ers coming off his best statistical year in the NFL and will join a cornerback room headed up by Second-Team All-Pro Charvarius Ward.