Morning Report: 49ers Sign Linebacker to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 21st.
New and Notable
49ers Sign LB Ezekiel Turner to a One-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced the team has signed LB Ezekiel Turner to a one-year deal.
Turner (6-2, 214) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018. Throughout his six-year career with the Cardinals (2018-23) he has appeared in 80 games (three starts) and registered 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 29 tackles on special teams. He also appeared in one postseason contest with Arizona. In 2023, Turner appeared in 16 games (one start) for the Cardinals and registered 10 tackles and four tackles on special teams.
Off the Field: Ji'Ayir Brown Receives Key to His Hometown 🔑
San Francisco 49ers first-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown received a prestigious honor following an impressive rookie season in the NFL.
A proud native of Trenton, New Jersey, Brown was given the key to his hometown on the steps of Trenton's city hall by Mayor Reed Gusciora. Brown was celebrated in the state's capital with golden balloons shaped in his jersey No. 27 and a banner that read "Congratulations Ji'Ayir Brown on dreams fulfilled... We are proud of you!"
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Cornerback Isaac Yiadom
The San Francisco 49ers secondary welcomed its newest member on Monday, bringing in veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom on a one-year deal. Yiadom comes to The Bay after spending the last season and a half with the New Orleans Saints. While initially serving as a backup in the Saints secondary, Yiadom had his role expand beginning in Week 11 following an injury to Marshon Lattimore. He enters this new contract with the 49ers coming off his best statistical year in the NFL and will join a cornerback room headed up by Second-Team All-Pro Charvarius Ward.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers Community Relations events throughout the 2023 season.