49ers Sign LB Ezekiel Turner to a One-Year Deal

Turner (6-2, 214) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018. Throughout his six-year career with the Cardinals (2018-23) he has appeared in 80 games (three starts) and registered 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 29 tackles on special teams. He also appeared in one postseason contest with Arizona. In 2023, Turner appeared in 16 games (one start) for the Cardinals and registered 10 tackles and four tackles on special teams.