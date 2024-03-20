 Skip to main content
49ers Sign LB Ezekiel Turner to a One-Year Deal

Mar 20, 2024 at 03:30 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced the team has signed LB Ezekiel Turner to a one-year deal.

Turner (6-2, 214) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018. Throughout his six-year career with the Cardinals (2018-23) he has appeared in 80 games (three starts) and registered 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 29 tackles on special teams. He also appeared in one postseason contest with Arizona. In 2023, Turner appeared in 16 games (one start) for the Cardinals and registered 10 tackles and four tackles on special teams.

A 27-year-old native of Pasadena, MD, Turner attended L.A. Pierce Community College (2015) before transferring to the University of Washington (2015-17) where he appeared in 38 games and registered 100 tackles, 0.5 sack, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.

