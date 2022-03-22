Morning Report: 49ers Sign Hassan Ridgeway to a One-Year Deal

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 22.
New and Notable
49ers Sign DL Hassan Ridgeway
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed DL Hassan Ridgeway one-year deal.
Ridgeway (6-3, 305) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with the Colts (2016-18) and Philadelphia Eagles (2019-21), he has appeared in 65 games (12 starts) and registered 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Ridgeway has also appeared in three postseason contests and added four tackles and 0.5 sacks.
Free Agent Facts: Defensive Lineman Hassan Ridgeway
As an East Bay native, Ridgeway grew up just 30 minutes away from Candlestick Park. However, the future NFL lineman had his sights set on basketball. His passion for the game of football came after his move to Texas, where he first played during his sophomore year at Mansfield High School. Ridgeway became a four-star recruit and took his talents to the University of Texas.
As a Longhorn, Ridgeway appeared in 36 games with 18 starts, moving from defensive end to defensive tackle in his second year. He finished his collegiate career with 92 tackles, including 18.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, nine pressures and two fumble recoveries.
Say Cheese
