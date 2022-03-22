Morning Report: 49ers Sign Hassan Ridgeway to a One-Year Deal

Free Agent Facts: Defensive Lineman Hassan Ridgeway

As an East Bay native, Ridgeway grew up just 30 minutes away from Candlestick Park. However, the future NFL lineman had his sights set on basketball. His passion for the game of football came after his move to Texas, where he first played during his sophomore year at Mansfield High School. Ridgeway became a four-star recruit and took his talents to the University of Texas.