49ers Sign DL Hassan Ridgeway

Mar 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed DL Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year deal.

Ridgeway (6-3, 305) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with the Colts (2016-18) and Philadelphia Eagles (2019-21), he has appeared in 65 games (12 starts) and registered 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Ridgeway has also appeared in three postseason contests and added four tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Last season with the Eagles, Ridgeway appeared in all 17 games (one start) and finished with 20 tackles, 2.0 sacks and the first forced fumble of his career. He also appeared in one postseason game and notched one tackle.

A 27-year-old native of Mansfield, TX, Ridgeway attended the University of Texas for four years (2012-15) where he appeared in 36 games (18 starts) and registered 92 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) and one pass defensed.

Related Content

news

49ers Re-Sign DL Jordan Willis

The 49ers have re-signed defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year deal. 
news

49ers Sign S George Odum

The 49ers announced they have signed the former Colts safety to a three-year deal.

news

49ers Sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud

The 49ers announced they have signed McCloud to a two-year deal.

news

49ers Sign CB Charvarius Ward

The 49ers announced they have signed the former Chiefs cornerback to a three-year deal.

news

49ers Sign LB Oren Burks

The 49ers announced they have signed the former Packers linebacker to a two-year deal.
news

49ers Tender One-Year Contracts to Two Restricted Free Agents

The 49ers have tendered one-year contracts to restricted free agents LB ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ and OL ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿. Read for more details.
news

49ers Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a One-Year Extension

San Francisco signed the linebacker to a one-year extension through the 2022 season.
news

49ers Announce Series of Extensions, Reserve/Future Contract

The 49ers announced they have signed DL ﻿Kevin Givens﻿, RB ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿, DL ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿ and OL ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿ to one-year extensions and signed QB ﻿Nate Sudfeld﻿ to a Reserve/Future contract.
news

49ers Sign OL Jake Brendel to a One-Year Extension

The 49ers welcome back Brendel, who appeared in 16 regular season and all three postseason games for the 49ers in 2021.
news

49ers Sign OL Keaton Sutherland to Reserve/Future Contract

The 49ers signed the former Bengals offensive lineman to a Reserve/Future contract.
news

49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the following coaching hires/title changes.
