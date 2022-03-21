49ers Sign DL Hassan Ridgeway

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed DL Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year deal.

Ridgeway (6-3, 305) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with the Colts (2016-18) and Philadelphia Eagles (2019-21), he has appeared in 65 games (12 starts) and registered 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Ridgeway has also appeared in three postseason contests and added four tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Last season with the Eagles, Ridgeway appeared in all 17 games (one start) and finished with 20 tackles, 2.0 sacks and the first forced fumble of his career. He also appeared in one postseason game and notched one tackle.