The 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest lineman.
As an East Bay native, Ridgeway grew up just 30 minutes away from Candlestick Park. However, the future NFL lineman had his sights set on basketball. His passion for the game of football came after his move to Texas, where he first played during his sophomore year at Mansfield High School. Ridgeway became a four-star recruit and took his talents to the University of Texas.
As a Longhorn, Ridgeway appeared in 36 games with 18 starts, moving from defensive end to defensive tackle in his second year. He finished his collegiate career with 92 tackles, including 18.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, nine pressures and two fumble recoveries.
At Texas, Ridgeway's skills stretched from the football field to the classroom. He was named a member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll in 2014, recognizing student-athletes who registered a 3.0 or better grade point average. Additionally, he also played in the 2012 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, earned an honorable mention in the 2015 All-Big 12 selection and was named to the 2015 preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy.
Ridgeway declared for the NFL Draft as a fourth-year junior. Standing at 6-foot-3, 303 pounds, the defensive tackle ran a 5.02 40-yard dash at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine with a vertical jump of 32 inches, a broad jump of 113 inches and 24 bench press reps. Per Pro Football Focus, Ridgeway had the fifth best pass rush productivity amongst draft eligible defensive tackles.
The Indianapolis Colts went on to select Ridgeway with the 116th-overall pick in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
With the Colts, Ridgeway had a standout rookie season.
Ridgeway appeared in all 16 games with five starts and totaled 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks on 442 defensive snaps. He also added 101 snaps on special teams.
In 2019, Ridgeway was acquired by the Philadelphia Eagles from Indianapolis.
Ridgeway totaled 20 tackles, a tackle for loss, five quarterback hits, two sacks and a forced fumble in 17 games last season in Philadelphia.
"When he's on the field there's not a drop off," Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. "He's played a lot of ball … so he knows what it takes to go in and be disruptive and just basically do his job – he's really good at it when he gets a chance. Getting off at the quarterback, playing in the backfield, making TFLs and affecting the game. That's what you expect from a guy like Hassan."
Throughout his NFL career, Ridgeway has notched 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a safety, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.
