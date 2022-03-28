Morning Report: 49ers Sign CB Dennard to a One-Year Deal

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 28.
New and Notable
Free Agent Facts: DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
Hyder Jr. was a member of Kliff Kingsbury's inaugural season as the head coach at Texas Tech. During his collegiate career, Hyder Jr. appeared in 49 games (41 starts) and finished with 176 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2013 (Kingbury's first year as head coach), he started all 13 games and registered 65 tackles, 2.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.
Read More >>>
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced on Friday they have signed CB Darqueze Dennard to a one-year deal.
Dennard (5-11, 202) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 24th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with the Bengals (2014-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020), New York Giants (2021) and 49ers (2021), he has appeared in 87 games (30 starts) and registered 288 tackles, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has also played in one postseason contest and added two tackles and one forced fumble.
Read More >>>
Inside the Oval: Carly Townsend, 49ers Director of Premium & Suite Sales
In the 27th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Carly Townsend shared her advice for emerging sales professionals, reflected on her favorite 49ers moments and more.
Listen and Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | 49ers.com/audio
Say Cheese
Check out behind-the-scenes images as the newest 49ers sign their contracts at the SAP Performance Facility.
In the Community
The 49ers Foundation hosted players, coaches, alumni, executives, sponsors and individual supporters at Carmel Valley Ranch for Golden Getaway presented by Chevron to raise $2 million for Bay Area youth.