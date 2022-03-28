Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Sign CB Dennard to a One-Year Deal

Mar 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 28.

New and Notable

Free Agent Facts: DL ﻿Kerry Hyder Jr.﻿

Hyder Jr. was a member of Kliff Kingsbury's inaugural season as the head coach at Texas Tech. During his collegiate career, Hyder Jr. appeared in 49 games (41 starts) and finished with 176 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2013 (Kingbury's first year as head coach), he started all 13 games and registered 65 tackles, 2.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

Read More >>>

Roster Moves

The 49ers announced on Friday they have signed CB Darqueze Dennard to a one-year deal.

Dennard (5-11, 202) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 24th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with the Bengals (2014-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020), New York Giants (2021) and 49ers (2021), he has appeared in 87 games (30 starts) and registered 288 tackles, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has also played in one postseason contest and added two tackles and one forced fumble.

Read More >>>

Inside the Oval: Carly Townsend, 49ers Director of Premium & Suite Sales

In the 27th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Carly Townsend shared her advice for emerging sales professionals, reflected on her favorite 49ers moments and more.

Listen and Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | 49ers.com/audio

Say Cheese

49ers Sign 2022 Free Agents

Check out behind-the-scenes images as the newest 49ers sign their contracts at the SAP Performance Facility.

LB Oren Burks
1 / 12

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
2 / 12

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
3 / 12

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
4 / 12

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
5 / 12

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
6 / 12

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway
7 / 12

DL Hassan Ridgeway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway
8 / 12

DL Hassan Ridgeway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
9 / 12

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
10 / 12

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
11 / 12

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
12 / 12

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
In the Community

Celebrating 30 Years of the 49ers Foundation at Golden Getaway

The 49ers Foundation hosted players, coaches, alumni, executives, sponsors and individual supporters at Carmel Valley Ranch for Golden Getaway presented by Chevron to raise $2 million for Bay Area youth.

Jerry Rice
1 / 91

Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch
2 / 91

Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Rob Base
3 / 91

Rob Base

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, T Trent Williams, OL Aaron Banks, QB Trey Lance
4 / 91

DL Arik Armstead, T Trent Williams, OL Aaron Banks, QB Trey Lance

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 91

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
6 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, QB Trey Lance, T Trent Williams, DL Arik Armstead
7 / 91

OL Aaron Banks, QB Trey Lance, T Trent Williams, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Brian Schneider
8 / 91

Brian Schneider

Meg Williams/49ers
T Trent Williams
9 / 91

T Trent Williams

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
10 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Ricky Watters
11 / 91

Ricky Watters

Meg Williams/49ers
24kGoldn
12 / 91

24kGoldn

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DeMeco Ryans
13 / 91

DeMeco Ryans

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
14 / 91

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
Tom Rathman
15 / 91

Tom Rathman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
16 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
17 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
18 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
19 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
Dr. John York, Ricky Watters
20 / 91

Dr. John York, Ricky Watters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Paraag Marathe, John Lynch
21 / 91

Paraag Marathe, John Lynch

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
22 / 91

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Leonard Hankerson
23 / 91

Leonard Hankerson

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Trey Lance
24 / 91

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
25 / 91

CB Charvarius Ward

Greg Harris/49ers
24kGoldn
26 / 91

24kGoldn

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
27 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch
28 / 91

John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Golden Getaway
29 / 91

Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
Jerry Rice
30 / 91

Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Jenna York, Mara York
31 / 91

Jenna York, Mara York

Ben Warden/49ers
Ricky Watters
32 / 91

Ricky Watters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
33 / 91

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
34 / 91

QB Trey Lance

Greg Harris/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
35 / 91

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
36 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
37 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
38 / 91

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
39 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DeMeco Ryans
40 / 91

DeMeco Ryans

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
41 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
42 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
John Lynch
43 / 91

John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Golden Getaway
44 / 91

Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Bryant Young
45 / 91

Bryant Young

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
46 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
47 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
48 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
49 / 91

OL Aaron Banks

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
50 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
51 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
52 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
53 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
54 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
55 / 91

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
56 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Carlton Williamson, Bubba Paris
57 / 91

Carlton Williamson, Bubba Paris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
58 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
59 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Keena Turner
60 / 91

Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
61 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Meg Williams/49ers
Keena Turner, Bryant Young
62 / 91

Keena Turner, Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
63 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Rob Base
64 / 91

Rob Base

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
65 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
66 / 91

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
67 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
68 / 91

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
69 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
70 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
71 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
72 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
73 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Meg Williams/49ers
Takeo Spikes, Donte Whitner, Ian Williams
74 / 91

Takeo Spikes, Donte Whitner, Ian Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
75 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
76 / 91

CB Charvarius Ward

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
77 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
78 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
79 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
80 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
81 / 91

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
82 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
83 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
Dennis Brown
84 / 91

Dennis Brown

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, T Trent Williams, OL Aaron Banks, QB Trey Lance
85 / 91

DL Arik Armstead, T Trent Williams, OL Aaron Banks, QB Trey Lance

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Trey Lance
86 / 91

QB Trey Lance

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
87 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DeMeco Ryans
88 / 91

DeMeco Ryans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Golden Getaway
89 / 91

49ers Golden Getaway

Greg Harris/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, OL Aaron Banks, QB Trey Lance, DL Alex Barrett
90 / 91

CB Charvarius Ward, OL Aaron Banks, QB Trey Lance, DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
Golden Getaway
91 / 91

Golden Getaway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising