The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they signed defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about the 49ers newest defensive lineman.
Throughout his six NFL seasons, Hyder Jr. has recorded 141 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 54 quarterback hits, 20 sacks and a pass defensed. However, his best season was spent with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2020, Hyder Jr. led the team in sacks, recording a career-high 8.5 while registering 49 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 18 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.
Hyder Jr. was a member of Kliff Kingsbury's inaugural season as the head coach at Texas Tech. During his collegiate career, Hyder Jr. appeared in 49 games (41 starts) and finished with 176 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2013 (Kingbury's first year as head coach), he started all 13 games and registered 65 tackles, 2.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.
The career-high season Hyder Jr. spent with the 49ers can be credited to the close relationship he has with 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.
"He's the kind of coach that wants the best for his players," Hyder Jr. said on the 49ers Unscripted Podcast. "When you work hard, he appreciates it … that's how we built our relationship – I work hard, he coaches hard. It's a good relationship."
During the 2020 season, the player and coach became a dynamic-duo. Hyder Jr. and Kocurek's relationship grew closer than just football.
"Kris is my brother for life," Hyder Jr. added. "He's close to me and my family and I absolutely love being a 49er."
Hyder Jr. was named the 2016 Detroit Lions Media-Friendly "Good Guy Award" winner by members of the Pro Football Writers Association and Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association, an award given to a player for outstanding cooperation with the working media.
As an NFL veteran, Hyder Jr.'s experience in the league has strengthened his versatility. The defensive lineman prides himself on his ability to play different positions along the line.
"I guess you would call me unorthodox," Hyder Jr. said. "I just try to play fast and try to win with effort. A lot of times it's not how big or how fast you are, if you're not playing with the right effort or technique, then it's not going to matter. So I just try to thrive on those kinds of things — working hard and working on my technique."
