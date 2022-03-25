As an NFL veteran, Hyder Jr.'s experience in the league has strengthened his versatility. The defensive lineman prides himself on his ability to play different positions along the line.

"I guess you would call me unorthodox," Hyder Jr. said. "I just try to play fast and try to win with effort. A lot of times it's not how big or how fast you are, if you're not playing with the right effort or technique, then it's not going to matter. So I just try to thrive on those kinds of things — working hard and working on my technique."