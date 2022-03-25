Presented by

49ers Sign CB Darqueze Dennard

Mar 25, 2022 at 02:12 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed CB ﻿Darqueze Dennard﻿ to a one-year deal.

Dennard (5-11, 202) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 24th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with the Bengals (2014-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020), New York Giants (2021) and 49ers (2021), he has appeared in 87 games (30 starts) and registered 288 tackles, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has also played in one postseason contest and added two tackles and one forced fumble.

In 2021, Dennard spent time on the Indianapolis Colts and Giants practice squads and appeared in one game with the Giants prior to being released from the team on December 28, 2021. He then signed to the 49ers practice squad on January 4, 2022 and later appeared in one game for the team and registered one tackle.

A 30-year-old native of Jeffersonville, GA, Dennard attended Michigan State University, where he appeared in 44 games (40 starts) and finished with 167 tackles, 20 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 1.0 sack.

Related Content

news

Free Agent Facts: Defensive Lineman Kerry Hyder Jr.

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Kerry Hyder Jr.
news

49ers Re-Sign CB Dontae Johnson

The 49ers veteran cornerback returns to San Francisco on a one-year deal.
news

49ers Sign DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

The former 49ers defensive lineman returns to San Francisco on a one-year deal.
news

Periodo de Agencia Libre 49ers 2022

Lee un resumen de lo que ha transcurrido en lo que va de la agencia libre 2022.
news

49ers Just Outside Top 5 in Latest NFL Power Rankings

In NFL.com's first series of power rankings following the start of the new league year, the 49ers are sitting comfortably at No. 6 with several cornerstones in place and a heap of draft picks.
news

49ers Re-Sign DL Jordan Willis

The 49ers have re-signed defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year deal. 
news

Free Agent Facts: Safety George Odum

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing George Odum.
news

Free Agent Facts: Wide Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Ray-Ray McCloud.
news

49ers Sign S George Odum

The 49ers announced they have signed the former Colts safety to a three-year deal.

news

49ers Sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud

The 49ers announced they have signed McCloud to a two-year deal.

news

Free Agent Facts: Defensive Tackle Hassan Ridgeway

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Hassan Ridgeway.
Advertising