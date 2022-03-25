49ers Sign CB Darqueze Dennard

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed CB ﻿Darqueze Dennard﻿ to a one-year deal.

Dennard (5-11, 202) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 24th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with the Bengals (2014-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020), New York Giants (2021) and 49ers (2021), he has appeared in 87 games (30 starts) and registered 288 tackles, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has also played in one postseason contest and added two tackles and one forced fumble.

In 2021, Dennard spent time on the Indianapolis Colts and Giants practice squads and appeared in one game with the Giants prior to being released from the team on December 28, 2021. He then signed to the 49ers practice squad on January 4, 2022 and later appeared in one game for the team and registered one tackle.