Morning Report: 49ers, Seahawks Week 13 Fantasy Preview

Dec 03, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 3.

New and Notable

Deep Sleepers and Must-Starts in Week 13 Matchup vs. Seahawks

Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't put up a ton of fantasy points, but he's getting 9.2 YPA over the last five games (facing three top-10 pass defenses) while engineering an incredibly efficient San Francisco offense. Volume (and lack of running) remains a fantasy hurdle for Jimmy G, as does playing without Deebo Samuel (groin) this week, but he gets a beatable Seahawks pass defense that ranks 27th in DVOA. Still, Garoppolo is more of a Superflex fantasy option in a matchup featuring two slow-paced teams. 

Highly questionable to even play after undergoing finger surgery, Elijah Mitchell suited up last week and finished with the second-most opportunities (33 carries/targets) in the league. He's averaging the third-most rushing yards per game among all backs and is clearly San Francisco's workhorse; the team even designed some screens for him last week, when he finished with a career-high six targets. With Samuel out and on an SF team with the second-highest run rate in neutral situations over the last month, Mitchell can safely be projected for a ton of volume against a Seahawks defense that's allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs this year. He's a top-three fantasy RB in Week 13. 

Read More >>>

Safari West Names Latest Addition after ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿

On October 6, Safari West a 117-pound baby giraffe. After submitting names, staff decided on "Deebo" in recognition of 49ers wide receiver ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿.

Read More >>>

Verified Faithful: Bayley

Get to know WWE Superstar Bayley, her journey to becoming a member of the Faithful, why ﻿George Kittle﻿ is her favorite 49ers player and more in this episode of Verified Faithful, presented by Levi's®.

Watch the full video below or catch up on past episodes of Verified Faithful: 24kGoldn | Harry Shum Jr | Cam

Say Cheese

49ers Players Begin Preparations for NFC West Matchup vs. Seahawks

Check out some of the best photos from this week's practices as the 49ers prepare for their divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
1 / 36

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Josh Norman
2 / 36

CB Josh Norman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin, WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 36

WR Travis Benjamin, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
4 / 36

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
5 / 36

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
6 / 36

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
7 / 36

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
8 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
9 / 36

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 36

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
11 / 36

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
12 / 36

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
13 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
14 / 36

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
15 / 36

CB K'Waun Williams, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr., QB Jimmy Garoppolo
16 / 36

RB Jeff Wilson Jr., QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
17 / 36

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
18 / 36

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 36

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tyrell Adams
20 / 36

LB Tyrell Adams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
21 / 36

TE Jordan Matthews

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
22 / 36

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
23 / 36

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
24 / 36

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
25 / 36

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
26 / 36

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
27 / 36

RB Trenton Cannon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
28 / 36

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
29 / 36

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
30 / 36

FB Josh Hokit

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
31 / 36

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Josh Norman, WR Connor Wedington
32 / 36

CB Josh Norman, WR Connor Wedington

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
33 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
34 / 36

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
35 / 36

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
36 / 36

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

December 3, 1990 

Animosity between the 49ers and the New York Giants neared its peak in 1990 when the NFL's two best teams, both sporting 10-1 records, met at Candlestick Park in a classic defensive bloodbath.

"That was the most physical football game I remember playing at Candlestick," 49ers Pro Bowl defensive back Ronnie Lott said. "Two great defenses slugging it out."

Read more about the cross-country rivalry matchup >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

Press Pass

