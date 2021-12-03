Morning Report: 49ers, Seahawks Week 13 Fantasy Preview

New and Notable

Deep Sleepers and Must-Starts in Week 13 Matchup vs. Seahawks

Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't put up a ton of fantasy points, but he's getting 9.2 YPA over the last five games (facing three top-10 pass defenses) while engineering an incredibly efficient San Francisco offense. Volume (and lack of running) remains a fantasy hurdle for Jimmy G, as does playing without Deebo Samuel (groin) this week, but he gets a beatable Seahawks pass defense that ranks 27th in DVOA. Still, Garoppolo is more of a Superflex fantasy option in a matchup featuring two slow-paced teams.

Highly questionable to even play after undergoing finger surgery, Elijah Mitchell suited up last week and finished with the second-most opportunities (33 carries/targets) in the league. He's averaging the third-most rushing yards per game among all backs and is clearly San Francisco's workhorse; the team even designed some screens for him last week, when he finished with a career-high six targets. With Samuel out and on an SF team with the second-highest run rate in neutral situations over the last month, Mitchell can safely be projected for a ton of volume against a Seahawks defense that's allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs this year. He's a top-three fantasy RB in Week 13.