Morning Report: 49ers, Seahawks Week 13 Fantasy Preview

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 3.
New and Notable
Deep Sleepers and Must-Starts in Week 13 Matchup vs. Seahawks
Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't put up a ton of fantasy points, but he's getting 9.2 YPA over the last five games (facing three top-10 pass defenses) while engineering an incredibly efficient San Francisco offense. Volume (and lack of running) remains a fantasy hurdle for Jimmy G, as does playing without Deebo Samuel (groin) this week, but he gets a beatable Seahawks pass defense that ranks 27th in DVOA. Still, Garoppolo is more of a Superflex fantasy option in a matchup featuring two slow-paced teams.
Highly questionable to even play after undergoing finger surgery, Elijah Mitchell suited up last week and finished with the second-most opportunities (33 carries/targets) in the league. He's averaging the third-most rushing yards per game among all backs and is clearly San Francisco's workhorse; the team even designed some screens for him last week, when he finished with a career-high six targets. With Samuel out and on an SF team with the second-highest run rate in neutral situations over the last month, Mitchell can safely be projected for a ton of volume against a Seahawks defense that's allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs this year. He's a top-three fantasy RB in Week 13.
Safari West Names Latest Addition after Deebo Samuel
On October 6, Safari West a 117-pound baby giraffe. After submitting names, staff decided on "Deebo" in recognition of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Verified Faithful: Bayley
Get to know WWE Superstar Bayley, her journey to becoming a member of the Faithful, why George Kittle is her favorite 49ers player and more in this episode of Verified Faithful, presented by Levi's®.
Verified Faithful: 24kGoldn | Harry Shum Jr | Cam
Say Cheese
Check out some of the best photos from this week's practices as the 49ers prepare for their divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
December 3, 1990
Animosity between the 49ers and the New York Giants neared its peak in 1990 when the NFL's two best teams, both sporting 10-1 records, met at Candlestick Park in a classic defensive bloodbath.
"That was the most physical football game I remember playing at Candlestick," 49ers Pro Bowl defensive back Ronnie Lott said. "Two great defenses slugging it out."
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.