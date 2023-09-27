Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Remain at the Top of NFL Power Rankings

Sep 27, 2023 at 09:46 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 27th.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Carry On As a Top Contender Following #NYGvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 4 as one of only three remaining undefeated NFL teams, and as a result, remain the No. 1 team in several of the latest NFL power rankings. The team is also fresh off what feels like a mini Bye after securing the 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football."

Off the Field: 49ers Players Join Cancer Warriors for Art Therapy 🎨

As a part of the NFL's Crucial Catch mission to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction, the San Francisco 49ers raised awareness by honoring cancer survivors and those currently battling cancer during the team's first Community Tuesday event.

49ers Back in the Building and Prepping for Week 4 Matchup vs. Cardinals

Following their 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football," the San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a rare weekend off from football. Many of the players referred to the time off as a mini Bye Week and took the opportunity to enjoy the lineup of NFL games on Sunday.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Ten cancer warriors who have either battled or are currently battling all types of cancer, paired up with 49ers players to create custom denim jackets generously donated by Levi's®.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
2 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson IV, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
3 / 40

OL Leroy Watson IV, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 40

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
5 / 40

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
6 / 40

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
8 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
9 / 40

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
10 / 40

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, OL Colton McKivitz
11 / 40

OL Matt Pryor, OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
12 / 40

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 40

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., LB Oren Burks
15 / 40

CB Darrell Luter Jr., LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, OL Colton McKivitz
17 / 40

OL Matt Pryor, OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, DL Austin Bryant
18 / 40

CB Samuel Womack III, DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 40

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant, CB Samuel Womack III
20 / 40

DL Austin Bryant, CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
21 / 40

OL Jake Brendel, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 40

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
23 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
24 / 40

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
25 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
26 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 40

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
29 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
30 / 40

OL Jake Brendel, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
31 / 40

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
32 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
33 / 40

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
34 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
35 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Leroy Watson IV, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
36 / 40

OL Leroy Watson IV, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
38 / 40

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson IV, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
39 / 40

OL Leroy Watson IV, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
40 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Hayley Hom/49ers
