Morning Report: 49ers Remain at the Top of NFL Power Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 27th.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Carry On As a Top Contender Following #NYGvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 4 as one of only three remaining undefeated NFL teams, and as a result, remain the No. 1 team in several of the latest NFL power rankings. The team is also fresh off what feels like a mini Bye after securing the 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football."
Off the Field: 49ers Players Join Cancer Warriors for Art Therapy 🎨
As a part of the NFL's Crucial Catch mission to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction, the San Francisco 49ers raised awareness by honoring cancer survivors and those currently battling cancer during the team's first Community Tuesday event.
49ers Back in the Building and Prepping for Week 4 Matchup vs. Cardinals
Following their 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football," the San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a rare weekend off from football. Many of the players referred to the time off as a mini Bye Week and took the opportunity to enjoy the lineup of NFL games on Sunday.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Ten cancer warriors who have either battled or are currently battling all types of cancer, paired up with 49ers players to create custom denim jackets generously donated by Levi's®.
Listen In
Listen and Subscribe
Apple:
Spotify: