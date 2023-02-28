Morning Report: 49ers Players Land on 'PFF 101' List

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, February 28th.
Seven 49ers Players Land on the 'PFF 101' List for 2022
The new league year is quickly approaching, but before we move on to 2023, let's highlight some of of the standouts from the 2022 campaign one last time. Pro Football Focus released its 'PFF 101' list highlighting the top athletes of the 2022 season. It's important to note that this list recognizes top overall players regardless of position and only takes into account performances from the season that was. That being said, with an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2022, it's no surprise that a total of seven San Francisco 49ers were named to this list.
49ers Foundation Unveils Red & Gold Society Donor Wall at Levi's® Stadium
In 2021, the 49ers Foundation established the Red & Gold Society, the NFL's first-ever annual giving association. The Red & Gold Society is dedicated to acknowledging individuals, foundations, and corporate partners who make an exceptional commitment to the foundation's emerging and ongoing programs supporting Bay Area youth and the long-term sustainability of the 49ers Foundation.
Faithful Time Machine: Mississippi Barbeque!
Greetings Faithful! It's Mavo, and I've been Faithful since 1959 when I saw my first Niners game at Kezar Stadium when I was 7 years old. From time to time, I will be taking you back with me in my time machine to relive important 49ers milestones and glorious moments of triumph. During our journey through time, I will relate my personal remembrances as a member of the Faithful for over 60 years. I've set the target date to sometime in 1983 with me in Mississippi.
Fred Warner's 2018 Combine Workout
San Francisco 49ers third-round draft selection Fred Warner goes through drills at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.
Look back at some of the best interceptions from 49ers players throughout the 2022 season.