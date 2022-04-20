Morning Report: 49ers Players' Best Gameday Fits from 2022

New and Notable

Jennings (6-3, 212) appeared in 16 games (one start) and registered 24 receptions for 282 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. Brunskill (6-5, 300) has appeared in 47 games (40 starts) along the 49ers offensive line since signing with the 49ers as a free agent in 2019, in addition to appearing in six postseason contests (three starts). In 2021, Brunskill started all 17 games at right guard for the 49ers and all three of the team's postseason contests.