Morning Report: 49ers Players' Best Gameday Fits from 2022

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that OL Daniel Brunskill and WR Jauan Jennings have each signed their one-year tendered contracts.
Jennings (6-3, 212) appeared in 16 games (one start) and registered 24 receptions for 282 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. Brunskill (6-5, 300) has appeared in 47 games (40 starts) along the 49ers offensive line since signing with the 49ers as a free agent in 2019, in addition to appearing in six postseason contests (three starts). In 2021, Brunskill started all 17 games at right guard for the 49ers and all three of the team's postseason contests.
On This Day in The Bay: Levi's® Stadium Groundbreaking Ceremony
On this day ten years ago, the San Francisco 49ers organization, Santa Clara city officials and community members assembled in the overflow parking lot of California's Great America theme park. A section of gridiron turf was spread out over the paved asphalt with a large 49ers logo in the center. The iconic "SF" oval was packed with red dirt, awaiting ceremonial gold shovels that would pierce the surface on that clear spring evening and symbolize the beginning of construction for Levi's® Stadium.
Inside the Oval: AJ Murray, 49ers Sr. Manager of Stadium & Motion Graphics
In the 29th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, AJ Murray discussed moving cross-country for a new career, picking up new skills, his favorite gameday memories, leaving Easter eggs in his designs and more.
Check out some of the best player gameday arrivals from the 2021 season, presented by Levi's®.