Daniel Brunskill and Jauan Jennings Sign One-Year Tendered Contracts

Apr 19, 2022 at 01:30 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that OL Daniel Brunskill and WR Jauan Jennings have each signed their one-year tendered contracts.

Jennings (6-3, 212) appeared in 16 games (one start) and registered 24 receptions for 282 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. Brunskill (6-5, 300) has appeared in 47 games (40 starts) along the 49ers offensive line since signing with the 49ers as a free agent in 2019, in addition to appearing in six postseason contests (three starts). In 2021, Brunskill started all 17 games at right guard for the 49ers and all three of the team's postseason contests.

