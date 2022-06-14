Morning Report: 49ers Linebackers Make an Appearance at SF Giants Game

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Off the Field: 49ers Throw First Pitch at SF Giants Game ⚾️
To kick off the San Francisco Giants rivalry series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, linebackers Dre Greenlaw, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Fred Warner and Azeez Al-Shaair were honored attendees at Oracle Park.
In addition to throwing the first pitch, the linebacker group attended the Giants batting practice, received custom jerseys and tested their turntable skills with resident DJ, DJ Umami.
Mandatory Minicamp Showcases Growth in Young 49ers Talent
The San Francisco 49ers squad reunited for the first time for mandatory minicamp practices that took place June 7-8. As the team hit the field at the SAP Performance Facility, many coaches and veteran players noticed a great amount of growth and confidence in young players and rookies while they prepared for training camp.
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch took a break from the English Premier League offseason to visit 49ers minicamp and talk shop with John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and other members of the team's football staff.