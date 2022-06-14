Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Linebackers Make an Appearance at SF Giants Game

Jun 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 14.

New and Notable

Off the Field: 49ers Throw First Pitch at SF Giants Game ⚾️

To kick off the San Francisco Giants rivalry series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, linebackers Dre GreenlawDemetrius Flannigan-FowlesFred Warner and Azeez Al-Shaair were honored attendees at Oracle Park.

In addition to throwing the first pitch, the linebacker group attended the Giants batting practice, received custom jerseys and tested their turntable skills with resident DJ, DJ Umami.

Read More >>>

49ers Linebackers Attend Giants vs. Dodgers Game #BeatLA

Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles were in attendance at the San Francisco Giants game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
2 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
3 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5 / 25

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 25

LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
9 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
10 / 25

LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
11 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
12 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
16 / 25

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner
18 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
19 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Giants Shortstop Brandon Crawford
20 / 25

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Giants Shortstop Brandon Crawford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
22 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
23 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
25 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mandatory Minicamp Showcases Growth in Young 49ers Talent

The San Francisco 49ers squad reunited for the first time for mandatory minicamp practices that took place June 7-8. As the team hit the field at the SAP Performance Facility, many coaches and veteran players noticed a great amount of growth and confidence in young players and rookies while they prepared for training camp.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch Swaps ⚽️  for 🏈 During 49ers Minicamp

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch took a break from the English Premier League offseason to visit 49ers minicamp and talk shop with John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and other members of the team's football staff.

Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch, K Robbie Gould
1 / 10

Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch, K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch, Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch
2 / 10

General Manager John Lynch, Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch, Assistant General Manager Adam Peters
3 / 10

Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch, Assistant General Manager Adam Peters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch, Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch
4 / 10

General Manager John Lynch, Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch
5 / 10

Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch
6 / 10

Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch
7 / 10

Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch, General Manager John Lynch
8 / 10

Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch, General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch, K Robbie Gould
9 / 10

Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch, K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch
10 / 10

Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
