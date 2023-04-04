Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Land Near the Top in PFF Power Rankings

Apr 04, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 4th.

New and Notable

49ers Ranked No. 2 in PFF Power Rankings Ahead of NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft looming, media outlets are taking a close look at how teams across the league fared in the height of free agency and their position heading into the big event at the end of the month. The San Francisco 49ers were big time participants, signing or trading for eight outside players and returning nine of their own that hit the open market. As a result of their activity, Pro Football Focus has tabbed the 49ers as the No. 2 team in the league in their latest set NFL power rankings.

George Kittle's WrestleMania Cameo Goes Viral, Latest PFF Power Rankings | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Plays NBA 2K23 as Himself on Twitch 🎮

Deebo Samuel has found a way to stay competitive and interact with the Faithful in his downtime.

When the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver isn't putting in work on the field, he's likely eGaming. He often also livestreams his gaming sessions on Twitch, an interactive livestreaming service where streamers can connect directly with their audience.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Fans at Home

Look back at some of the best fan photos at Levi's® Stadium throughout the 2022 season.

49ers Faithful
