Morning Report: 49ers Land Near the Top in PFF Power Rankings

New and Notable

49ers Ranked No. 2 in PFF Power Rankings Ahead of NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft looming, media outlets are taking a close look at how teams across the league fared in the height of free agency and their position heading into the big event at the end of the month. The San Francisco 49ers were big time participants, signing or trading for eight outside players and returning nine of their own that hit the open market. As a result of their activity, Pro Football Focus has tabbed the 49ers as the No. 2 team in the league in their latest set NFL power rankings.