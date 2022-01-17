Morning Report: 49ers Head to Green Bay After Wild Card Win vs. Cowboys

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers Set to Head to Green Bay to Take on Packers in Divisional Round
Following Sunday's Wild Card victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers advance to the Divisional Round of the NFC postseason.
As the lowest remaining seed in the NFC, the 49ers will travel to face the top-seeded Green Bay Packers. In the new playoff format, only the No. 1 seed in each conference received a first-round Bye, giving Green Bay a week off following their Week 18 loss.
49ers Advance to Divisional Round Following Dramatic Finish vs. Cowboys
As history has told, the matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have had some plays for the ages and fantastic finishes and this year's Wild Card round was no different. In both teams' first meeting in the postseason since Jan. 15, 1995, San Francisco dominated the majority of the contest before a slew of fourth quarter mistakes gave Dallas a chance to rally back. It was the 49ers defense who got the final stop as time expired, giving San Francisco the 23-17 victory over Dallas.
"It was pretty emotional out there," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "Lots of opportunities, I thought, we had to win the game. I feel like we did on a number of times. But those guys just kept fighting and we had a couple mistakes there at the end that shouldn't have let get there. But just coming out and finishing that game especially in that environment was a hell of a win by the guys."
Social Media Explodes During #SFvsDAL on Super Wild Card Weekend
In a game of inches, the San Francisco 49ers held their lead over the Dallas Cowboys, coming out on top with a win. As the first road team to win in the playoffs so far this weekend, San Francisco dominated in their run game, notching 92 more rushing yards than Dallas' entire team total. Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell led the way with 96 yards, followed by Deebo Samuel, who added 77 yards on the ground of his own. Ultimately, the team's strong defensive front earned the 49ers their victory against their historic rivals, notching five total sacks, an interception and keeping Dallas from a comeback in the final seconds of the contest.
