Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Head to Green Bay After Wild Card Win vs. Cowboys

Jan 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 17.

New and Notable

49ers Set to Head to Green Bay to Take on Packers in Divisional Round

Following Sunday's Wild Card victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers advance to the Divisional Round of the NFC postseason.

As the lowest remaining seed in the NFC, the 49ers will travel to face the top-seeded Green Bay Packers. In the new playoff format, only the No. 1 seed in each conference received a first-round Bye, giving Green Bay a week off following their Week 18 loss.

Read More >>>

49ers Advance to Divisional Round Following Dramatic Finish vs. Cowboys

As history has told, the matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have had some plays for the ages and fantastic finishes and this year's Wild Card round was no different. In both teams' first meeting in the postseason since Jan. 15, 1995, San Francisco dominated the majority of the contest before a slew of fourth quarter mistakes gave Dallas a chance to rally back. It was the 49ers defense who got the final stop as time expired, giving San Francisco the 23-17 victory over Dallas.

"It was pretty emotional out there," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "Lots of opportunities, I thought, we had to win the game. I feel like we did on a number of times. But those guys just kept fighting and we had a couple mistakes there at the end that shouldn't have let get there. But just coming out and finishing that game especially in that environment was a hell of a win by the guys."

Here are a few takeaways from the game >>>

Social Media Explodes During #SFvsDAL on Super Wild Card Weekend

In a game of inches, the San Francisco 49ers held their lead over the Dallas Cowboys, coming out on top with a win. As the first road team to win in the playoffs so far this weekend, San Francisco dominated in their run game, notching 92 more rushing yards than Dallas' entire team total. Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell led the way with 96 yards, followed by Deebo Samuel﻿, who added 77 yards on the ground of his own. Ultimately, the team's strong defensive front earned the 49ers their victory against their historic rivals, notching five total sacks, an interception and keeping Dallas from a comeback in the final seconds of the contest.

Here's a list of some of the best tweets from around the league on the 49ers postseason victory:

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Images (Wild Card)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Super Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

RB Elijah Mitchell, C Alex Mack
1 / 42

RB Elijah Mitchell, C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
3 / 42

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam
4 / 42

DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
5 / 42

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 42

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
8 / 42

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
9 / 42

WR Trent Sherfield

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
10 / 42

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
11 / 42

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 42

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 42

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
14 / 42

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
15 / 42

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
16 / 42

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
17 / 42

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
18 / 42

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
19 / 42

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
20 / 42

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack
21 / 42

C Alex Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
22 / 42

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
23 / 42

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
24 / 42

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
25 / 42

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
26 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 42

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
28 / 42

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
29 / 42

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
30 / 42

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
31 / 42

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
32 / 42

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
33 / 42

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
34 / 42

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
35 / 42

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
36 / 42

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
38 / 42

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
39 / 42

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
40 / 42

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 42

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
42 / 42

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Snaps: 49ers vs. Cowboys (Wild Card Round) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 32

DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 32

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Linebackers
3 / 32

49ers Linebackers

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
4 / 32

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 32

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 32

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
7 / 32

S Jaquiski Tartt

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
9 / 32

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
10 / 32

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
11 / 32

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 32

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 32

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
14 / 32

CB K'Waun Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
15 / 32

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
16 / 32

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 32

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
18 / 32

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
19 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
20 / 32

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
21 / 32

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
22 / 32

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 32

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
24 / 32

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Josh Norman
25 / 32

CB Josh Norman

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson, S Jaquiski Tartt
26 / 32

CB Dontae Johnson, S Jaquiski Tartt

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
27 / 32

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
28 / 32

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
29 / 32

WR Trent Sherfield

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
30 / 32

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
31 / 32

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
32 / 32

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Arrive at AT&T Stadium for the Team's Wild Card Game vs. the Cowboys

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by Levi's®.

FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 37

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 37

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 37

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
4 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
5 / 37

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 37

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
T Trent Williams
7 / 37

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
8 / 37

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
9 / 37

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
10 / 37

RB JaMycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 37

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
12 / 37

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
13 / 37

DL Kentavius Street

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
14 / 37

LS Taybor Pepper

Meg Williams/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
15 / 37

S Jaquiski Tartt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
16 / 37

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 37

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 37

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
19 / 37

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
.CB Dontae Johnson
20 / 37

.CB Dontae Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 37

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
22 / 37

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
23 / 37

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
24 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
25 / 37

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
26 / 37

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 37

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
28 / 37

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR River Cracraft
29 / 37

WR River Cracraft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Mark Nzeocha
30 / 37

LB Mark Nzeocha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
31 / 37

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
32 / 37

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
33 / 37

OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
34 / 37

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
35 / 37

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
36 / 37

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
37 / 37

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Press Pass

Highlights

Related Content

news

Morning Report: #SFvsDAL Game Preview and Ways to Watch

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Postseason Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Players Earn Top PFF Grades Following #SFvsLAR

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Nail-Biting Win vs. the Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: #SFvsLAR Game Preview

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Jimmy G Discusses Injury Status, Return to Practice

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: How to Vote for Trey Lance for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Garoppolo, Moseley and Greenlaw 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping Everything from the 49ers Win Over the Texans

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Two 49ers Legends Named as Pro Football HOF Finalists

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Fred Warner Talks Trey Lance's Development

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising