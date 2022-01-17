Morning Report: 49ers Head to Green Bay After Wild Card Win vs. Cowboys

Social Media Explodes During #SFvsDAL on Super Wild Card Weekend

In a game of inches, the San Francisco 49ers held their lead over the Dallas Cowboys, coming out on top with a win. As the first road team to win in the playoffs so far this weekend, San Francisco dominated in their run game, notching 92 more rushing yards than Dallas' entire team total. Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell led the way with 96 yards, followed by Deebo Samuel﻿, who added 77 yards on the ground of his own. Ultimately, the team's strong defensive front earned the 49ers their victory against their historic rivals, notching five total sacks, an interception and keeping Dallas from a comeback in the final seconds of the contest.