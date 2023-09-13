Morning Report: 49ers Claim Top Spot on Latest NFL Power Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 13th.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Surge to the Top Following #SFvsPIT
The San Francisco 49ers have been positioned as a top five team throughout the entirety of the offseason, and following their 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the team put the entire league on notice. San Francisco charges ahead into Week 2 as the No. 1 ranked team across multiple national outlets.
Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages in Season Opener 📲
The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the 2023 season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers and made headlines for their dominant win. The team put together a unified performance and sealed Week 1 with a 30-7 victory, setting the tone for the rest of the season and catching the attention of national media. Sports Illustrated called the 49ers "the best team in the league" following the season-opening win.
Aiyuk, Bosa and Ferrell Headline PFF Top Performers in #SFvsPIT
The San Francisco 49ers began their season on the road for the third-straight year, traveling to the East Coast for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's been four years since the last meeting between these two historic franchises, and with San Francisco's 30-7 win in the opener, the 49ers improve to 13-10 all-time versus the black and yellow.
Christian McCaffrey Nominated For Fedex Ground Player of Week 1
The San Francisco 49ers put together a unified performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers to lock down a 30-7 win in their regular season opener. All three phases made splash plays including San Francisco's offense, who racked up 188 rushing yards, a majority of which were netted by do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey. As a result, he is one of three players across the league nominated to be the Fedex Ground Player of Week 1.
What to Watch
