Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Claim Top Spot on Latest NFL Power Rankings

Sep 13, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 13th.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Surge to the Top Following #SFvsPIT

The San Francisco 49ers have been positioned as a top five team throughout the entirety of the offseason, and following their 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the team put the entire league on notice. San Francisco charges ahead into Week 2 as the No. 1 ranked team across multiple national outlets.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages in Season Opener 📲

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the 2023 season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers and made headlines for their dominant win. The team put together a unified performance and sealed Week 1 with a 30-7 victory, setting the tone for the rest of the season and catching the attention of national media. Sports Illustrated called the 49ers "the best team in the league" following the season-opening win.

Learn More >>>

Aiyuk, Bosa and Ferrell Headline PFF Top Performers in #SFvsPIT

The San Francisco 49ers began their season on the road for the third-straight year, traveling to the East Coast for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's been four years since the last meeting between these two historic franchises, and with San Francisco's 30-7 win in the opener, the 49ers improve to 13-10 all-time versus the black and yellow.

Learn More >>>

Christian McCaffrey Nominated For Fedex Ground Player of Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers put together a unified performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers to lock down a 30-7 win in their regular season opener. All three phases made splash plays including San Francisco's offense, who racked up 188 rushing yards, a majority of which were netted by do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey﻿. As a result, he is one of three players across the league nominated to be the Fedex Ground Player of Week 1.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 30-7 Win Over Steelers 👏

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2023 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 12

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 12

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
3 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 12

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 12

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
6 / 12

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt
7 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 12

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt
9 / 12

LB Fred Warner, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
10 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 12

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
12 / 12

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Images (Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
3 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 65

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 65

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
12 / 65

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
13 / 65

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 65

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
17 / 65

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
18 / 65

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
19 / 65

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
20 / 65

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
23 / 65

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward
24 / 65

LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Drake Jackson, S Talanoa Hufanga
25 / 65

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Drake Jackson, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
27 / 65

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
29 / 65

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
30 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
31 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
32 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
34 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
35 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
36 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
37 / 65

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
38 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
39 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
41 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
43 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
44 / 65

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
45 / 65

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
46 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
47 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
48 / 65

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
49 / 65

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
50 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
51 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley, RB Christian McCaffrey
52 / 65

TE Ross Dwelley, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
53 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
54 / 65

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
55 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
56 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
57 / 65

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
58 / 65

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
59 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
60 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
61 / 65

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
62 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
63 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
64 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
65 / 65

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 📸

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 34

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 34

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 34

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 34

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
5 / 34

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
6 / 34

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
7 / 34

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
8 / 34

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
9 / 34

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
10 / 34

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 34

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
12 / 34

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
13 / 34

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
14 / 34

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
15 / 34

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 34

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
17 / 34

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
18 / 34

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
19 / 34

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, QB Brock Purdy
20 / 34

QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 34

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
22 / 34

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
23 / 34

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 34

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell, FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
25 / 34

WR Ronnie Bell, FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
26 / 34

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy
27 / 34

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
28 / 34

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
29 / 34

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
30 / 34

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
31 / 34

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
32 / 34

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
33 / 34

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
34 / 34

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Arrive for Week 1 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by Levi's®.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
4 / 33

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
5 / 33

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
6 / 33

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 33

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 33

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
9 / 33

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
10 / 33

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
11 / 33

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
12 / 33

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
14 / 33

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
15 / 33

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 33

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
18 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
19 / 33

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
20 / 33

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
22 / 33

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
23 / 33

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
24 / 33

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
26 / 33

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
27 / 33

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
28 / 33

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
29 / 33

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
30 / 33

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
31 / 33

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
32 / 33

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
33 / 33

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers from #SFvsPIT

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-7 Win in Pittsburgh

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Looking Ahead to #SFvsPIT

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Meet the 49ers New Team Captains

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Land in Week 1 Power Rankings?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Look Ahead at First Game of the Regular Season

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing Week 1 Against the Pittsburgh Steelers 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Lynch and Shanahan Detail 53-Man Roster Decisions

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Initial 53-Man Roster

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Top PFF Performances Following #LACvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Jake Moody, Zane Gonzalez

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising