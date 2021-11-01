Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Bears in Week 8

New and Notable

A Tale of Two Halves; Takeaways from 49ers 33-22 Win Over the Bears

It was almost like watching two different games when replaying the 49ers 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8. San Francisco played from behind in the first half, not recording their first touchdown until the third quarter in the punt-less game. The tides turned in San Francisco's favor as the unit scored on each possession in the second half and played a relatively clean game of football.

"You know how it is - you lose a couple in a row in the NFL, and it's tough," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "We've lost four in a row. So that was very needed for a lot of people."