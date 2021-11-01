Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Bears in Week 8

Nov 01, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 1.

New and Notable

A Tale of Two Halves; Takeaways from 49ers 33-22 Win Over the Bears

It was almost like watching two different games when replaying the 49ers 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8. San Francisco played from behind in the first half, not recording their first touchdown until the third quarter in the punt-less game. The tides turned in San Francisco's favor as the unit scored on each possession in the second half and played a relatively clean game of football.

"You know how it is - you lose a couple in a row in the NFL, and it's tough," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "We've lost four in a row. So that was very needed for a lot of people."

San Francisco now improves its record to 3-4 with Sunday's win. Here's a look at several takeaways from the game.

Samuel and Mitchell Making Moves in 49ers Record Books

In a physical battle against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the San Francisco 49ers broke their four-game losing streak with a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. And offensive playmakers made history for the franchise.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel﻿'s dominant performance helped lead the team to secure a win in Chicago. The third-year pro now has 819 receiving yards through seven games, breaking Jerry Rice's franchise record of 781 yards in that span in 1986.

Yet, Samuel wasn't the only 49ers player coming off of a noteworthy outing. Running back Elijah Mitchell rushed for 137 yards on 18 carries, also entering San Francisco's record books.

Read More >>>

Top Highlights

Watch more 49ers highlights >>>

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Images (Week 8)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 8 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
1 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 44

DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
3 / 44

CB K'Waun Williams

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 44

DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE Ross Dwelley
5 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
6 / 44

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
8 / 44

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
10 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
11 / 44

RB Trenton Cannon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
12 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
13 / 44

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
14 / 44

RB JaMycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
15 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
16 / 44

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
18 / 44

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Joey Slye, P Mitch Wishnowsky
19 / 44

K Joey Slye, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
20 / 44

OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
21 / 44

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
22 / 44

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
23 / 44

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
24 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Daniel Brunskill
25 / 44

OL Laken Tomlinson, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Daniel Brunskill

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
26 / 44

DL Samson Ebukam

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
27 / 44

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
K Joey Slye, P Mitch Wishnowsky
28 / 44

K Joey Slye, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
29 / 44

TE Charlie Woerner

Meg Williams/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
30 / 44

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
31 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
32 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
33 / 44

49ers Offense

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
34 / 44

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
35 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
36 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
38 / 44

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
39 / 44

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
40 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
41 / 44

RB JaMycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
42 / 44

S Tavon Wilson

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
43 / 44

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
44 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
Press Pass

Postgame with ﻿Nick Bosa

