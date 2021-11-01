Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Bears in Week 8

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 1.
New and Notable
A Tale of Two Halves; Takeaways from 49ers 33-22 Win Over the Bears
It was almost like watching two different games when replaying the 49ers 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8. San Francisco played from behind in the first half, not recording their first touchdown until the third quarter in the punt-less game. The tides turned in San Francisco's favor as the unit scored on each possession in the second half and played a relatively clean game of football.
"You know how it is - you lose a couple in a row in the NFL, and it's tough," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "We've lost four in a row. So that was very needed for a lot of people."
San Francisco now improves its record to 3-4 with Sunday's win. Here's a look at several takeaways from the game.
Samuel and Mitchell Making Moves in 49ers Record Books
In a physical battle against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the San Francisco 49ers broke their four-game losing streak with a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. And offensive playmakers made history for the franchise.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel's dominant performance helped lead the team to secure a win in Chicago. The third-year pro now has 819 receiving yards through seven games, breaking Jerry Rice's franchise record of 781 yards in that span in 1986.
Yet, Samuel wasn't the only 49ers player coming off of a noteworthy outing. Running back Elijah Mitchell rushed for 137 yards on 18 carries, also entering San Francisco's record books.
