Samuel and Mitchell Making Moves in 49ers Record Books

In a physical battle against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the San Francisco 49ers broke their four-game losing streak with a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. And offensive playmakers made history for the franchise.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel's dominant performance helped lead the team to secure a win in Chicago. The third-year pro now has 819 receiving yards through seven games, breaking Jerry Rice's franchise record of 781 yards in that span in 1986.
Samuel walked away with six receptions for a team-high 171 yards. The wide receiver set a career-high finishing four games with at least 100 receiving yards this season.
Yet, Samuel wasn't the only 49ers player coming off of a noteworthy outing. Running back Elijah Mitchell rushed for 137 yards on 18 carries, also entering San Francisco's record books.
Mitchell tied former San Francisco quarterback Billy Kilmer for the most games by a 49ers rookie with over 100 yards rushing. Kilmer notched three in 1961, while Mitchell notched his fourth on Sunday. Mitchell has now become the first 49ers player with at least 100 yards rushing in consecutive games since Matt Breida during the 2018 season.
San Francisco's rookie running back now has 296 yards and two touchdowns through seven games.