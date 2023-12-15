Powered By

Morning Report: Brock Purdy Set to Make Arizona Debut 🗞️

Dec 15, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 15th.

New and Notable

Brock Purdy Prepares to Make First-Career Start in Home State of Arizona

The San Francisco 49ers have plenty on the line as they prepare to make a trip to Glendale, Arizona for a Week 15 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals. The red and gold officially clinched a playoff berth on Monday night with the Green Bay Packers loss to the New York Giants in primetime, and the next order of business on their playoff push is locking up the division.

Kyle Juszczyk Named Finalist for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

For the fourth-straight year, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The honor is granted each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.

49ers Spread Holiday Cheer at Annual 'Hope for the Holidays' Event 🎁

The parking lot of Levi's® Stadium was transformed into a holiday wonderland on Tuesday evening, decorated with sparkling trees, red and gold balloons, the sound of Christmas music and the spirit of giving. The San Francisco 49ers welcomed over 175 families-in-need to the team's Hope for the Holidays event presented by U.S. Bank, an annual tradition of a drive-thru gift distribution powered by the players and their families.

Visit Like a Pro: Brock Purdy's Perfect Itinerary for Arizona

Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's itinerary for the best day in Arizona.

The 49ers receiver grew up in Gilbert, a town located southeast of Phoenix and about 40 miles away from State Farm Stadium. In Gilbert is where Purdy first fell in love with the sport of football.

Veteran Cornerback Jason Verrett Makes 49ers Practice Debut

A familiar face returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Wednesday afternoon as the San Francisco 49ers opened up practice for Week 15. Veteran cornerback Jason Verrett, who was officially signed to the 49ers practice squad on Monday, was wearing jersey No. 22 and working in with the rest of San Francisco's defensive backs.

🏈 Injury Report

Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 15

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Players Get Ready for the Team’s Week 15 Matchup in Arizona

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers Players Give Back at Annual Hope for the Holidays Event

San Francisco 49ers staff, players and their families gathered to spread holiday cheer and support 175 underserved families at a drive-through distribution in the Levi's® Stadium parking lot, presented by U.S. Bank.

Happy Birthday to Kyle Shanahan!

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan celebrates his birthday on December 14.

