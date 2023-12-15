Morning Report: Brock Purdy Set to Make Arizona Debut 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Brock Purdy Prepares to Make First-Career Start in Home State of Arizona
The San Francisco 49ers have plenty on the line as they prepare to make a trip to Glendale, Arizona for a Week 15 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals. The red and gold officially clinched a playoff berth on Monday night with the Green Bay Packers loss to the New York Giants in primetime, and the next order of business on their playoff push is locking up the division.
Kyle Juszczyk Named Finalist for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
For the fourth-straight year, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The honor is granted each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.
49ers Spread Holiday Cheer at Annual 'Hope for the Holidays' Event 🎁
The parking lot of Levi's® Stadium was transformed into a holiday wonderland on Tuesday evening, decorated with sparkling trees, red and gold balloons, the sound of Christmas music and the spirit of giving. The San Francisco 49ers welcomed over 175 families-in-need to the team's Hope for the Holidays event presented by U.S. Bank, an annual tradition of a drive-thru gift distribution powered by the players and their families.
Visit Like a Pro: Brock Purdy's Perfect Itinerary for Arizona
Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's itinerary for the best day in Arizona.
The 49ers receiver grew up in Gilbert, a town located southeast of Phoenix and about 40 miles away from State Farm Stadium. In Gilbert is where Purdy first fell in love with the sport of football.
Veteran Cornerback Jason Verrett Makes 49ers Practice Debut
A familiar face returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Wednesday afternoon as the San Francisco 49ers opened up practice for Week 15. Veteran cornerback Jason Verrett, who was officially signed to the 49ers practice squad on Monday, was wearing jersey No. 22 and working in with the rest of San Francisco's defensive backs.
