Morning Report: Week 7 Player Grades, Three 49ers Make PFF's Team of the Week

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 27.
New and Noteworthy
Week 7 Pro Football Focus Player Grades
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for eight members of the 49ers who made an impact during the team's win over the Patriots. Take a look at which 49ers stood out on Sunday.
91.1 Overall Grade - Laken Tomlinson
89.0 Overall Grade - Brandon Aiyuk
85.7 Overall Grade - Kyle Juszczyk
85.1 Overall Grade - Azeez Al-Shaair
84.8 Overall Grade - Trent Williams
84.3 Overall Grade - Jeff Wilson Jr.
83.8 Overall Grade - Jamar Taylor
80.7 Overall Grade - Jimmy Garoppolo
Read More >>>
Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week
Following the conclusion of Week 7 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. Landing on PFF's Team of the Week are Laken Tomlinson, Azeez Al-Shaair and Jamar Taylor. This is the second week the 49ers have had three players represented on PFF's Team of the Week and the second-consecutive week Tomlinson landed on the list.
PFF Team of the Week
Offense
QB: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
RB: Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
WR: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
WR: Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
TE: Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns
FLEX: Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns
LT: Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
LG: Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers
C: Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers
RG: Lucas Patrick, Green Bay Packers
RT: Bobby Hart, Cincinnati Bengals
Defense
DI: Poona Ford, Seattle Seahawks
DI: William Gholston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
EDGE: Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
LB: Azeez Al-Shaair, San Francisco 49ers
LB: Vince Williams, Pittsburgh Steelers
CB: Bashaud Breeland, Kansas City Chiefs
CB: Jamar Taylor, San Francisco 49ers
S: Daniel Sorensen, Kansas City Chiefs
S: Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
FLEX D: Marcus Maye, New York Jets
Jeff Wilson Jr. Up for FedEx Ground Player of Week
In his first start of the season, Jeff Wilson Jr. registered a career-high 112 yards on 17 carries and three rushing touchdowns earning him a FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination.
FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize top-performing quarterbacks and running backs through the FedEx Air & Ground awards in games played on Thursday through Sunday. Voting is open until Wednesday at 12 p.m. PT at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.
Watch highlights from Wilson Jr.'s Week 7 performance below. 👇
Quick Hits
The San Francisco 49ers announced yesterday that they have waived defensive lineman Alex Barrett and cornerback Parnell Motley.
Barrett (6-2, 250) was promoted to the active roster from team's practice squad on October 7, 2020 where he appeared in three games and registered two tackles. Motley (6-0, 180) was originally claimed off waivers by the 49ers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 13, 2020. He was inactive for the team's Week 7 game at New England.
--
During a video conference with media on Monday, Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates on Deebo Samuel, Richie James and Jeff Wilson Jr., discussed the dynamic of the 49ers receivers and highlighted the performance of San Francisco's backup safety tandem, the "Goon Squad." Watch the full press conference below. 👇
--
Per Pro Football Focus, Brandon Aiyuk is one of only two non-running backs or quarterbacks to register two rushing touchdowns so far this season.