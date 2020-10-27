Morning Report: Week 7 Player Grades, Three 49ers Make PFF's Team of the Week

Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week

Following the conclusion of Week 7 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. Landing on PFF's Team of the Week are Laken Tomlinson﻿, Azeez Al-Shaair and Jamar Taylor﻿. This is the second week the 49ers have had three players represented on PFF's Team of the Week and the second-consecutive week Tomlinson landed on the list.