Morning Report: Week 6 Player Grades, Injury Updates from the Head Coach

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 20.
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates
Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday to recap the 49ers win over the Rams, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with injuries. Click here for more information on the following player injuries as well as updates on Weston Richburg, Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr..
- During Sunday's game, Raheem Mostert left the contest with a high-ankle sprain.
- Ben Garland (calf) and Jaquiski Tartt (groin) also left the game and did not return.
- Trent Williams left Sunday's game briefly with a head injury but returned on the 49ers ensuing drive. He also dealt with an ankle injury.
Watch the full video below. 👇
Week 6 Pro Football Focus Player Grades
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for seven members of the 49ers who made an impact during Sunday's contest. Take a look at which 49ers stood out over the weekend.
94.0 Overall Grade - Jason Verrett
86.1 Overall Grade - Mike McGlinchey
76.6 Overall Grade - Laken Tomlinson
74.8 Overall Grade - Trent Williams
74.2 Overall Grade - Deebo Samuel
74.0 Overall Grade - Jimmie Ward
72.5 Overall Grade - George Kittle
Read More >>>
Quick Hits
--
According to Pro Football Focus, Mike McGlinchey is tied for first among all tackles this season in run blocking grades with 89.2.
--
Fan cutouts are $75 for the second half of the season. Order yours for a chance to win prizes and support the 49ers Foundation. Learn More >>>