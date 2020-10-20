Presented by

Morning Report: Week 6 Player Grades, Injury Updates from the Head Coach

Oct 20, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 20.

New and Notable

Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday to recap the 49ers win over the Rams, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with injuries. Click here for more information on the following player injuries as well as updates on ﻿Weston Richburg﻿, ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ and ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿﻿.

  • During Sunday's game, Raheem Mostert left the contest with a high-ankle sprain.
  • Ben Garland (calf) and ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ (groin) also left the game and did not return.
  • ﻿Trent Williams﻿ left Sunday's game briefly with a head injury but returned on the 49ers ensuing drive. He also dealt with an ankle injury.

Watch the full video below. 👇

Week 6 Pro Football Focus Player Grades

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for seven members of the 49ers who made an impact during Sunday's contest. Take a look at which 49ers stood out over the weekend.

94.0 Overall Grade - ﻿Jason Verrett﻿

86.1 Overall Grade - ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿

76.6 Overall Grade - ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿

74.8 Overall Grade - ﻿Trent Williams﻿

74.2 Overall Grade - ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿

74.0 Overall Grade - ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿

72.5 Overall Grade - ﻿George Kittle﻿

Read More >>>

Quick Hits

--

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ is tied for first among all tackles this season in run blocking grades with 89.2.

--

Fan cutouts are $75 for the second half of the season. Order yours for a chance to win prizes and support the 49ers Foundation. Learn More >>>

