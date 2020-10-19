Jason Verrett, 49ers Offensive Line Headline 7 Standouts from Win Over Rams

All three phases of the 49ers played key roles in San Francisco's 24-16 divisional win over the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco's offensive line kept ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ virtually untouched on the night, while the 49ers secondary limited Jared Goff to season lows in completion percentage, yards and passer rating. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted multiple players who had noteworthy performances on Sunday. Here are seven standouts from the divisional rout.

﻿Jason Verrett - 94.0 overall grade

Verrett not only earned the best overall grade of any player on the field on Sunday, but he also earned the highest of any cornerback in the NFL so far through Week 6. The veteran cornerback did not allow a single catch against the Rams. He also notched two pass break ups to go along with an interception, his first since Week 1 of the 2016 season. Verrett has a passer rating allowed of just 7.0 this season, the lowest of any qualifying cornerback in the league. He has not allowed a reception over nine yards all season.

"He almost had his hand on a few of them," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "I know he got that one, but he almost had a number of them. And not just how he covers, but Jason's a man out there. The way he carries himself, the way he likes to mix it up. He loves playing football. He loves the physicality of the game and he's a great talent in terms of covering. I'm so pumped to have him on our team and I'm just happy for him that he's been able to get out there again."

﻿Mike McGlinchey - 86.1 overall grade

McGlinchey has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism as of late and addressed his critics on Twitter following Sunday night's performance with a simple "Still here." The 49ers right tackle earned the 49ers highest grade on offense and the highest grade of any tackle so far in Week 6 that played a full game. McGlinchey did not allow a single quarterback pressure all night and also had a run blocking grade of 84.9.

﻿Laken Tomlinson - 76.6 overall grade

San Francisco's offensive line was stout in their outing against a Rams defense that led the league with 20 sacks heading into Week 6. Behind McGlinchey, the 49ers left guard earned the second-highest offensive grade on Sunday, allowing just one quarterback hurry on the evening.

﻿Trent Williams - 74.8 overall grade

Like McGlinchey, Williams also did not allow a single quarterback pressure against the Rams. Garoppolo was under pressure on just 4 of his 34 dropbacks (11.8 percent). Los Angeles entered the game tied for fifth in pressuring opposing quarterbacks on 36 percent of their dropbacks.

Of note, Garoppolo's average time from snap to pass attempt was 2.18 seconds, third quickest among quarterbacks so far through Week 6.

﻿Deebo Samuel - 74.2 overall grade

Samuel caught all six of his targets for 66 yards and a touchdown, his first score of the season. The second-year wideout has recorded 96 receiving yards after the catch through three games this season.

﻿Jimmie Ward - 74.0 overall grade

San Francisco's free safety was targeted twice during Sunday's win and did not allow a single catch in coverage. He also registered four total tackles (three solo) against the Rams.

﻿George Kittle - 72.5 overall grade

Kittle led the team, catching seven of his 10 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, a 44-yard score on 4th-and-2. Of his 109 yards, 72 were after the catch. Sunday marked the tight end's second 100-yard receiving game of the season and 10th of his career.