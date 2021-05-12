Presented by

Morning Report: Week 1 Announced, Stay Tuned for the Full 2021 Schedule

May 12, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, May 12.

New and Notable

49ers Set to Open 2021 Season in Detroit vs. Lions

The entire San Francisco 49ers 2021 schedule is set to release this evening at 5 p.m. PT on NFL Network, but fans got a sneak peek at all Week 1 matchups early Wednesday morning.

FOX broke its Week 1 NFL slate on Fox News' "FOX & Friends," local FOX stations and FS1, including San Francisco's season opener. The 49ers are set to travel to Detroit to take on the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

Week 1 marks the 49ers and Lions first meeting since Week 2 of the 2018 season - a 30-27 victory at Levi's® Stadium. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 18-of-26 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns, while former 49ers running back Matt Breida made his first-career start and ended the day with a career-high 138 rushing yards (which led the NFL in Week 2) and a touchdown. Read More >>>

An In-depth Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents

On Wednesday, the league is set to release dates and times for all 272 games slated for the 2021 season, including each of the San Francisco 49ers 17 regular season matchups.

In addition to San Francisco's divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), the 49ers will also face the NFC North and AFC South. The 49ers will also see the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, as both teams also finished last in their respective divisions.

As we await the release of San Francisco's 2021 schedule, here's a breakdown of how each of the team's opponents fared in 2020, notable offseason moves and an analysis from Bleacher Report.

Save the Date

The NFL will reveal the official 2021 schedule with playing dates and times on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. PT. NFL Network will feature a special Schedule Release '21 show, don't miss it!

Related Content

news

Morning Report: NFL.com Predicts 'Monster Season' for Kittle in 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Land on NFL.com's Top 10 Matchups in 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Here's What 49ers OTAs Will Look Like in 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Where 49ers Stand in NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Jimmy G on Building a Relationship with Trey Lance

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: How Did Analysts Grade the 49ers 2021 Draft Class?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 2021 NFL Draft Recap

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Select Four Players on Day 3 of the Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Recapping Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Everything You Missed from Day 1 of the Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 2021 NFL Draft Edition

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising