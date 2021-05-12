Morning Report: Week 1 Announced, Stay Tuned for the Full 2021 Schedule

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, May 12.
New and Notable
49ers Set to Open 2021 Season in Detroit vs. Lions
The entire San Francisco 49ers 2021 schedule is set to release this evening at 5 p.m. PT on NFL Network, but fans got a sneak peek at all Week 1 matchups early Wednesday morning.
FOX broke its Week 1 NFL slate on Fox News' "FOX & Friends," local FOX stations and FS1, including San Francisco's season opener. The 49ers are set to travel to Detroit to take on the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.
Week 1 marks the 49ers and Lions first meeting since Week 2 of the 2018 season - a 30-27 victory at Levi's® Stadium. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 18-of-26 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns, while former 49ers running back Matt Breida made his first-career start and ended the day with a career-high 138 rushing yards (which led the NFL in Week 2) and a touchdown. Read More >>>
An In-depth Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents
On Wednesday, the league is set to release dates and times for all 272 games slated for the 2021 season, including each of the San Francisco 49ers 17 regular season matchups.
In addition to San Francisco's divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), the 49ers will also face the NFC North and AFC South. The 49ers will also see the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, as both teams also finished last in their respective divisions.
As we await the release of San Francisco's 2021 schedule, here's a breakdown of how each of the team's opponents fared in 2020, notable offseason moves and an analysis from Bleacher Report.
Save the Date
The NFL will reveal the official 2021 schedule with playing dates and times on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. PT. NFL Network will feature a special Schedule Release '21 show, don't miss it!