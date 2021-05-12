49ers Set to Open 2021 Season in Detroit vs. Lions

The entire San Francisco 49ers 2021 schedule is set to release this evening at 5 p.m. PT on NFL Network, but fans got a sneak peek at all Week 1 matchups early Wednesday morning.

FOX broke its Week 1 NFL slate on Fox News' "FOX & Friends," local FOX stations and FS1, including San Francisco's season opener. The 49ers are set to travel to Detroit to take on the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

Week 1 marks the 49ers and Lions first meeting since Week 2 of the 2018 season - a 30-27 victory at Levi's® Stadium. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 18-of-26 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns, while former 49ers running back Matt Breida made his first-career start and ended the day with a career-high 138 rushing yards (which led the NFL in Week 2) and a touchdown.

This time around, it's a vastly different roster on both ends, notably on Detroit's offense. One of the biggest trades of the offseason saw the Los Angeles Rams deal quarterback Jared Goff and a slew of draft picks to Detroit in exchange for Pro Bowl QB Matthew Stafford. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick, and former 49ers divsional foe, is expected to make his Detroit debut against San Francisco.

Additionally, the Lions parted ways with wideouts Jamal Agnew (Jacksonville Jaguars), Marvin Jones Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Kenny Golladay (New York Giants) this offseason. The team managed to sign receivers Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman, tight end Josh Hill and running back Jamaal Williams in free agency.

Detroit also beefed up their offensive front with the addition of one of the top rated offensive linemen in this year's draft, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh-overall pick.

The Lions are looking to turn around from their uninspiring 5-11 campaign in 2020. The same goes for the 49ers, who anticipate the return of a number of starters from injuries in 2021.

The remainder of the 49ers slate of games will be revealed on 49ers.com, the 49ers app and on all of the team's social media platforms.