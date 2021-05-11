An In-depth Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents

Los Angeles Rams*

(Home and Away)

2020 Record: 10-6

Last Meeting Against the 49ers: While decimated with injuries, the 49ers pulled off a 23-20 Week 12 victory over the Rams. San Francisco limited Goff to under 200 yards passing and no scores. Javon Kinlaw registered his first-career interception along with Richard Sherman﻿, who notched the 36th of his career.

Recent Additions: QB Matthew Stafford, WR DeSean Jackson

Notable Draft Picks: WR Tutu Atwell (No. 57 overall), ILB Ernest Jones (No. 103 overall), DT Bobby Brown III (No. 117 overall), CB Robert Rochell (No. 130 overall)

Recent Departures: QB Jared Goff, EDGE ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿, TE Gerald Everett, CB Troy Hill and S John Johnson

What the Analysts are Saying: "The Los Angeles Rams entered free agency with very little cap space to work with—and it shows.

"The departures of star safety John Johnson and cornerback Troy Hill to Cleveland created a sizable hole in the back end of the Rams defense. The losses of Morgan Fox and Samson Ebukam up front leaves the Rams precariously short on depth in the front seven. And the loss of slot receiver Josh Reynolds and tight end Gerald Everett puts significant pressure on Tyler Higbee and newcomer DeSean Jackson to step up in the passing game.

"However, the Rams offseason was all about the trade that brought Matthew Stafford to the West Coast. No one is arguing against Stafford being an upgrade over Jared Goff and his abomination of a contract. But after shipping two first-rounders to Detroit, the Rams won't pick in Round 1 until 2024, at least.