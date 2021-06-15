Morning Report: Warner, Bosa Land in Top 5 of PFF's 25 Under 25

Jun 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, June 15.

New and Notable

PFF's Top 25 Players Under 25

Pro Football Focus released their annual 25 Under 25 list, looking at the best 25 players who will be under the age of 25 by opening kickoff, set for Sept. 9, 2021. Landing on the list are third-year defensive lineman Nick Bosa (23 years old) and fourth-year linebacker Fred Warner (24 years old). Here's where the analytic's site placed the 49ers defensive cornerstones.

No. 1: Fred Warner﻿
Last Year's Ranking: Not Listed

"At a position that has become ever-more difficult to play, given how good NFL offenses have become at attacking defensive weaknesses, Warner has become arguably the game's best linebacker. The former third-round pick earned a PFF coverage grade of 91.1 in 2020, allowing a passer rating of just 81.9 into his coverage, some 25 points lower than the average at the position."

No. 5: Nick Bosa
Last Year's Ranking: 10

"We have only seen one year of Nick Bosa in the NFL, with injury robbing us of an encore last season. Still, that one year was devastating. As a rookie, Bosa notched 80 total pressures, breaking the PFF rookie record. He was still cooking by the Super Bowl, too, where he notched 12 pressures."

49ers RB Coach Bobby Turner Wins PFWA Lifetime Achievement Award

On Monday, the Pro Football Writers of America announced San Francisco 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner as the recipient of the Paul Zimmerman Award. The “Dr. Z” Award is given as a lifetime achievement for an assistant coach in the NFL.

Coach "Bobby T" has over 40 years combined of coaching experience at the professional, collegiate and high school levels. He has coached alongside 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and his father, Mike, since he got his start in the NFL back in 1995 with the Denver Broncos. Read More >>>

Bobby Turner's Best Moments So Far as the 49ers RB Coach

Check out some of running backs coach Bobby Turner's best moments since joining the team in 2017.

Quick Hits

The 49ers announced on Monday that Tariq Ahmad, Richard Buffum, Ran Carthon, Salli Clavelle, Jeff Diamond, Fred Gammage III, RJ Gillen, Thomas Tupa and Ethan Waugh have each been promoted to new roles in the team's personnel department. In addition, the team has added Hayden Frey and Jessi Seumalo to the personnel department. Learn More >>>

--

The San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara have announced that the Levi's® Stadium mass vaccination site operated by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics will conclude COVID-19 vaccination operations on June 24, 2021.

Those who have received only their first dose of a two-dose vaccine from Levi's® Stadium by the time the vaccination site closes will be able to arrange their second dose at any other site throughout the county. For additional sites, appointment times, drop-in locations and other information on vaccine administration for Santa Clara County, please visit sccfreevax.org.

--

According to Pro Football Focus, Arik Armstead﻿'s 88.3 run defense grade is fourth-best among all edge defenders over the last two seasons.

Say Cheese

Player Portraits from the 49ers 2021 Media Day

Take a look as 49ers players got on the photo set during the team's media day.

