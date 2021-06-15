Morning Report: Warner, Bosa Land in Top 5 of PFF's 25 Under 25

PFF's Top 25 Players Under 25

Pro Football Focus released their annual 25 Under 25 list, looking at the best 25 players who will be under the age of 25 by opening kickoff, set for Sept. 9, 2021. Landing on the list are third-year defensive lineman Nick Bosa (23 years old) and fourth-year linebacker Fred Warner (24 years old). Here's where the analytic's site placed the 49ers defensive cornerstones.

Last Year's Ranking: Not Listed

"At a position that has become ever-more difficult to play, given how good NFL offenses have become at attacking defensive weaknesses, Warner has become arguably the game's best linebacker. The former third-round pick earned a PFF coverage grade of 91.1 in 2020, allowing a passer rating of just 81.9 into his coverage, some 25 points lower than the average at the position."

Last Year's Ranking: 10