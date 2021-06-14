49ers Announce Personnel Department Changes

Ahmad has been promoted from assistant director of college scouting to director of college scouting. In 2021, he enters his eighth season with the 49ers. In his new role with San Francisco, Ahmad will oversee the college scouting department.

Buffum has been promoted from contract administrator to manager of football administration. In 2021, he enters his eighth season with the 49ers. In his current role, Buffum supports all aspects of player contract negotiations from league research to producing player contract language.

Carthon has been promoted from director of pro personnel to director of player personnel. In 2021, he enters his fifth season with the 49ers. In his current role, Carthon directs the evaluation of players across professional leagues and the collegiate level.

Clavelle has been promoted from pro personnel analyst to area scout. In 2021, she enters her fourth season with the 49ers. In addition to school visits and player evaluations, Clavelle will provide all-star game and pro day evaluations in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Diamond has been promoted from salary cap analyst to manager, salary cap. In 2021, Diamond enters his sixth season with the 49ers. In his new role, Diamond provides research and strategy to football administration and player personnel along with salary cap projections for the 49ers and the rest of the league.

Gammage III has been promoted from pro personnel analyst to pro scout. In 2021, Gammage enters his third season with the 49ers. In addition to supporting the daily operations of the pro scouting department, Gammage provides player evaluations across the various professional leagues to help prepare the club for acquisitions through free agency, trades and the daily player transactional movement.

Gillen has been promoted from pro personnel scout to director of pro personnel. In 2021, he enters his seventh season with the 49ers. In his new role, Gillen will oversee the pro personnel department and manage player evaluations while also assisting the coaching staff in preparation for the 49ers upcoming opponents through advance scouting.

Tupa has been promoted from scouting assistant to pro scout. In 2021, he enters his fourth season with the 49ers. In addition to supporting the daily operations of the pro scouting department, Tupa provides player evaluations across the various professional leagues to help prepare the club for acquisitions through free agency, trades and the daily player transactional movement.

Waugh has been promoted from director of college scouting & football systems to vice president of player personnel. In 2021, he enters his 18th season with the 49ers. In his role, Waugh oversees the college and pro scouting staff and the daily operations of the department.

Frey has been hired as a scouting assistant. He joins San Francisco from Syracuse University where he served as recruiting intern. In 2020, Frey served as football recruiting assistant for the University of Buffalo. Frey graduated from Ithaca College where he was a member of the Bombers football team.